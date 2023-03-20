https://sputniknews.com/20230320/president-putin-addresses-second-russia-africa-international-parliamentary-conference-1108586121.html
President Putin Addresses Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the conference and address the plenary session 'Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World.'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the conference and addressing the plenary session 'Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World'.Sputnik comes live as Moscow hosts the conference, which is a part of preparations for the Second Russia-Africa Summit scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg 26 to 29 July.Delegations from 40 African countries and 14 heads of legislative bodies are taking part in the conference. A total of 200 African parliamentarians, as well as Russian legislators and African experts are participating in discussions on cooperation between Russia and Africa.According to the Russian State Duma's website, the main goals of the conference are to strengthen Russian-African interparliamentary contacts and to establish permanent talks between the Federal Assembly of Russia and the parliaments of African states.
President Putin Addresses Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference
The second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference began in Moscow on 19 March. Today, on the second day of the event, the plenary session 'Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World' is taking place in the House of the Unions in the center of the capital.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the conference
and addressing the plenary session 'Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World'.
Sputnik comes live as Moscow hosts the conference, which is a part of preparations for the Second Russia-Africa Summit scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg 26 to 29 July.
Delegations from 40 African countries and 14 heads of legislative bodies are taking part in the conference. A total of 200 African parliamentarians, as well as Russian legislators and African experts are participating in discussions on cooperation between Russia and Africa.
According to the Russian State Duma's website, the main goals
of the conference are to strengthen Russian-African interparliamentary contacts and to establish permanent talks between the Federal Assembly of Russia and the parliaments of African states.
