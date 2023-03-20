https://sputniknews.com/20230320/activist-tara-reade-calls-possible-indictment-of-trump-political-maneuver-to-block-2024-bid-1108620570.html

Activist Tara Reade Calls Possible Indictment of Trump 'Political Maneuver' to Block 2024 Bid

Activist Tara Reade Calls Possible Indictment of Trump 'Political Maneuver' to Block 2024 Bid

Activist Tara Reade told Sputnik she thinks the possible indictment against former President Donald Trump in New York may be a maneuver to try to sabotage a successful presidential bid in the 2024 election.

2023-03-20T23:24+0000

2023-03-20T23:24+0000

2023-03-20T23:23+0000

americas

us

tara reade

2024 us presidential elections

new york

indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108361467_0:0:2992:1683_1920x0_80_0_0_8b1330c51503dd54485d4874a25f5070.jpg

The New York case against Trump involves alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to prevent disclosure of a sexual affair in 2006, which the former president denies having occurred. Trump said he expects to be arrested on March 21 in connection to the case and called for protests. In 2019, Reade accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when she was 29 years old. Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 until August 1993. Reade said she plans to go to Washington, DC, soon to meet with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Matt Gaetz to possibly discuss her sexual assault allegations. "They've already reached out and we're making plans to meet," Reade said. "I have no idea like what their plans are, I assume it's to investigate Biden." Reade claims she has corroborating evidence about Biden's alleged sexual misconduct against her, which may be enough for her to testify under oath before Congress and have him investigated.

https://sputniknews.com/20230319/why-trumps-indictment--conviction-cant-axe-his-2024-bid-but-may-enhance-his-election-odds-1108562603.html

americas

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tara reade, us president donald trump, new york, indictment, us 2024 election,