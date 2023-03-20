International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/activist-tara-reade-calls-possible-indictment-of-trump-political-maneuver-to-block-2024-bid-1108620570.html
Activist Tara Reade Calls Possible Indictment of Trump 'Political Maneuver' to Block 2024 Bid
Activist Tara Reade Calls Possible Indictment of Trump 'Political Maneuver' to Block 2024 Bid
Activist Tara Reade told Sputnik she thinks the possible indictment against former President Donald Trump in New York may be a maneuver to try to sabotage a successful presidential bid in the 2024 election.
2023-03-20T23:24+0000
2023-03-20T23:23+0000
americas
us
tara reade
2024 us presidential elections
new york
indictment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108361467_0:0:2992:1683_1920x0_80_0_0_8b1330c51503dd54485d4874a25f5070.jpg
The New York case against Trump involves alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to prevent disclosure of a sexual affair in 2006, which the former president denies having occurred. Trump said he expects to be arrested on March 21 in connection to the case and called for protests. In 2019, Reade accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when she was 29 years old. Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 until August 1993. Reade said she plans to go to Washington, DC, soon to meet with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Matt Gaetz to possibly discuss her sexual assault allegations. "They've already reached out and we're making plans to meet," Reade said. "I have no idea like what their plans are, I assume it's to investigate Biden." Reade claims she has corroborating evidence about Biden's alleged sexual misconduct against her, which may be enough for her to testify under oath before Congress and have him investigated.
https://sputniknews.com/20230319/why-trumps-indictment--conviction-cant-axe-his-2024-bid-but-may-enhance-his-election-odds-1108562603.html
americas
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108361467_0:0:2660:1995_1920x0_80_0_0_aec84e859ffc624373f8183a02cbfaec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tara reade, us president donald trump, new york, indictment, us 2024 election,
tara reade, us president donald trump, new york, indictment, us 2024 election,

Activist Tara Reade Calls Possible Indictment of Trump 'Political Maneuver' to Block 2024 Bid

23:24 GMT 20.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ron JohnsonFormer President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ron Johnson
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Activist Tara Reade told Sputnik she thinks the possible indictment against former President Donald Trump in New York may be a maneuver to try to sabotage a successful presidential bid in the 2024 election.
The New York case against Trump involves alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to prevent disclosure of a sexual affair in 2006, which the former president denies having occurred. Trump said he expects to be arrested on March 21 in connection to the case and called for protests.
"I think there's a lot of political maneuvering happening to try to get Trump not to successfully run," Reade said on Monday.
In 2019, Reade accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when she was 29 years old. Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 until August 1993.
Reade said she plans to go to Washington, DC, soon to meet with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Matt Gaetz to possibly discuss her sexual assault allegations.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2023
Americas
Why Trump's Indictment & Conviction Can't Axe His 2024 Bid, But May Enhance His Election Odds
Yesterday, 10:17 GMT
"They've already reached out and we're making plans to meet," Reade said. "I have no idea like what their plans are, I assume it's to investigate Biden."
Reade claims she has corroborating evidence about Biden's alleged sexual misconduct against her, which may be enough for her to testify under oath before Congress and have him investigated.

Reade was one of eight women who came forward in 2019 to accuse Biden of inappropriate touching. Biden has denied all the allegations. Several former Biden staff members said they did not recall the incident.

The activist claims she has corroborating evidence about Biden's alleged sexual misconduct against her, which may be enough for her to testify under oath before Congress and have him investigated.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала