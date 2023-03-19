https://sputniknews.com/20230319/us-epa-first-time-proposes-to-limit-forever-chemicals-in-drinking-water-1108578009.html

US EPA First Time Proposes to Limit 'Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water

US EPA First Time Proposes to Limit 'Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water

The US Environmental Protection Agency has advocated nationwide standards for a number of chemical pollutants related to PFAS - per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Scientific studies have shown that these substances pose a health hazard.

2023-03-19T22:08+0000

2023-03-19T22:08+0000

2023-03-19T22:30+0000

science & tech

us

us environmental protection agency (epa)

environmental protection agency (epa)

per- and polyfluorinated substances (pfas)

water

regulations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108196785_0:390:1935:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_6a50df3695c2ace993de2b2c7d4dad57.jpg

EPA's proposed standards would cover six PFASs that contaminate drinking water in the US. Prior to that, individual states had already imposed restrictions on the relevant particles. However, this is the first time the EPA is proposing a nationwide regulation. The list would include:For PFOC and PFOS, the agency set the maximum allowable concentration at 4 particles per trillion water particles. For the other substances, the EPA proposed limits based on a hazard index, which is calculated from the cumulative effects of the chemicals.EPA additionally propose:The agency said it expects final approval of the regulations by the end of the year, adding that if fully implemented, the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of PFAS-related illnesses.The EPA's own estimate is that adopting the reforms and implementing them would cost about $772 million a year. But a study commissioned by the AWWA suggests the cost could be about $2.9 billion a year. The EPA says more than $9 billion is already available thanks to the U.S. Infrastructure Act passed in late 2021, but AWWA estimates the cost over 20 years at $58 billion.The EPA first warned about the presence of PFAS in drinking water in 2001, but has never been able to approve a nationwide limit.PFAS includes about 14,000 chemicals that are commonly used to protect various consumer products from water, heat and contamination. These chemicals are called "forever" because of the fact that they do not disintegrate naturally. Various studies have linked PFAS to the development of cancer, autoimmune disorders, liver and kidney damage and other serious diagnoses.

https://sputniknews.com/20220820/scientists-discover-easy-way-to-destroy-forever-chemicals-1099789588.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us epa, forever chemicals, pfas, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, pfas epa limitations, american water works association, awwa, caner-linked particles in water, limiting forever chemicals