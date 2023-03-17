https://sputniknews.com/20230317/us-silicon-valley-banks-former-holding-company-says-filed-for-bankruptcy-protection-1108509305.html

US Silicon Valley Bank's Former Holding Company Says Filed for Bankruptcy Protection

US Silicon Valley Bank's Former Holding Company Says Filed for Bankruptcy Protection

Silicon Valley Bank's former parent company SVB Financial Group said on Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the state of New York in a bid to preserve value as it auctions off its assets.

2023-03-17T13:13+0000

2023-03-17T13:13+0000

2023-03-17T13:13+0000

economy

us

banking system

silicon valley bank collapse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108310599_0:1:3073:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_c75edcf70caa545dc11c4b5aec421679.jpg

"SVB Financial Group today announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for a court-supervised reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to preserve value," the company said in a statement. The company said it has around $2.2 billion in liquidity, with about $3.3 billion in outstanding debt and $3.7 billion in preferred equity. The bankruptcy filing does not include SVB Bank, which was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), or the bank's successor, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank. Last Friday, the FDIC said it would take over SVB Bank after it became the second-largest lender to collapse in US history, and the largest since the 2008 financial crisis. Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for the US banking system from stable to negative following the collapse of SVB, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank in recent days.

https://sputniknews.com/20230314/pension-funds-across-globe-lose-millions-of-dollars-due-to-svb-collapse--1108379018.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

silicon valley bank, svb financial group, bankruptcy protection