Assad to Sputnik: Syria Has Evidence That United States Training Terrorists at Al-Tanf Military Base

The Syrian leadership has evidence that the United States is training terrorists on the territory of the Al-Tanf military base, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday. From time to time, the US send these people "to carry out terrorist attacks against the Syrian army to disperse the units in different directions," the president said. However, Bashar al-Assad believes that the United States may redeploy terrorists from Syria to Ukraine in a bid to confront Russia.These fighters did not go to Ukraine because of jihad, the president said, noting that "it is certain that someone has deployed them [there] and undoubtedly this was done under the auspices of the United States and its agents from Western countries."Al-Tanf is a small outpost in southeastern Syria along the Baghdad-Damascus highway. US troops have used the base for counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and to train Syrian fighters since at least 2016.

