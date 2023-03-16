International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230316/happy-ending-teenage-hero-awarded-new-home-for-rescuing-kids-under-ukrainian-attack-1108475168.html
Happy Ending: Teenage Hero Awarded New Home for Rescuing Kids Under Ukrainian Attack
Happy Ending: Teenage Hero Awarded New Home for Rescuing Kids Under Ukrainian Attack
Fyodor was in a car shelled by Ukrainian terrorists in the beginning of March. His uncle, who drove the vehicle, was killed and Fyodor himself was wounded.
2023-03-16T18:16+0000
2023-03-16T18:16+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
bryansk region
hero
terror attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108474366_0:224:2845:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_4a70ed5433db203eb6d93c18650a2715.jpg
The governor of Russia's Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, has fulfilled his promise to purchase a home for a large family of the boy Fyodor, who saved two girls from Ukrainian terrorists and was seriously wounded in the process. On Wednesday, the child was discharged from hospital, and, together with his mother and the governor, moved into his new place of residence.Fyodor, the fifth child in his family, was plunged into a situation that would have left many adults trembling with fear. Yet he withstood the challenge and emerged victorious. On March 2 Ukrainian terrorists crawled into the Bryansk region and opened fire at civilians. They shelled at least two cars, killing drivers on the spot. Ten-year-old Fyodor was in one of the cars with two girls en route to school. But the wounded boy did not let the panic swelling up inside him take over. With a NATO-caliber bullet lodged just under his shoulder blade, Fyodor jumped out of the car and led the two frightened schoolgirls toward the cover of the woods nearby.The youngsters then managed to make their way to a settlement where an ambulance was called. Fyodor spent some time in hospital - and became a true inspiration for the country. For his selfless deed, the boy was awarded the medal "For Valor and Courage".
https://sputniknews.com/20230303/how-10-year-old-russian-schoolboy-shot-by-nato-bullet-turned-hero-overnight-1107975838.html
bryansk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108474366_56:0:2787:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80f1b3fc18da4176e1fc4a66c51a2d97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
teenager saves girls under ukrainian attack
teenager saves girls under ukrainian attack

Happy Ending: Teenage Hero Awarded New Home for Rescuing Kids Under Ukrainian Attack

18:16 GMT 16.03.2023
© Пресс-служба губернатора Брянской области / Go to the mediabankFyodor who withstood the attack of Ukrainian terrorists in Bryansk region
Fyodor who withstood the attack of Ukrainian terrorists in Bryansk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2023
© Пресс-служба губернатора Брянской области
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fyodor was in a car shelled by Ukrainian terrorists in the beginning of March. His uncle, who drove the vehicle, was killed and Fyodor himself was wounded. Despite pain and shock, he managed to escape and to save two schoolgirls that were with him.
The governor of Russia's Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, has fulfilled his promise to purchase a home for a large family of the boy Fyodor, who saved two girls from Ukrainian terrorists and was seriously wounded in the process.
On Wednesday, the child was discharged from hospital, and, together with his mother and the governor, moved into his new place of residence.

"Let's go now. This is a suburb of Klimovo, there is a good house. We repaired it and bought some furnishings. We purchased the house from our own funds, while the regional lawmakers with support of local business provided cash for repairing and furnishings," the head of the region said.

Fyodor, the fifth child in his family, was plunged into a situation that would have left many adults trembling with fear. Yet he withstood the challenge and emerged victorious.
On March 2 Ukrainian terrorists crawled into the Bryansk region and opened fire at civilians. They shelled at least two cars, killing drivers on the spot. Ten-year-old Fyodor was in one of the cars with two girls en route to school.
Mother of Fyodor, the 10-year-old boy who was wounded by Ukrainian terrorists in the Bryansk region, visiting him in the hospital. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2023
Russia
How Russian Schoolboy Shot by NATO Bullet Turned Hero Overnight
3 March, 13:13 GMT
But the wounded boy did not let the panic swelling up inside him take over. With a NATO-caliber bullet lodged just under his shoulder blade, Fyodor jumped out of the car and led the two frightened schoolgirls toward the cover of the woods nearby.
The youngsters then managed to make their way to a settlement where an ambulance was called. Fyodor spent some time in hospital - and became a true inspiration for the country. For his selfless deed, the boy was awarded the medal "For Valor and Courage".
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала