Terrorist Attack in Russia's Bryansk Region to Be Investigated: Kremlin
The terrorist attack in Russia's border region of Bryansk will be investigated, measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future
"Yesterday's terrorist attack will be investigated and measures will be taken to prevent similar events in the future," Peskov told reporters. The investigation of the terrorist attack in Russia's Bryansk region is still being carried out, conclusions will be drawn based on the results, Dmitry Peskov added.Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday the attack of Ukrainian saboteurs in the Bryansk region a terrorist act, underscoring that civilians were shelled, including children.On Thursday, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a sabotage group had penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village. Saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing two people and injuring a child. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian nationalists had been squeezed out into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike.
10:47 GMT 03.03.2023 (Updated: 10:48 GMT 03.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorist attack in Russia's border region of Bryansk will be investigated, measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Yesterday's terrorist attack will be investigated and measures will be taken to prevent similar events in the future," Peskov told reporters.
The investigation of the terrorist attack in Russia's Bryansk region is still being carried out, conclusions will be drawn based on the results, Dmitry Peskov added.
"Currently investigative actions are being carried out now, our security services are working, first we need to determine everything accurately and conclusions will be drawn based on the results of the investigation," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on weather the Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps unit was connected to the attack.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
called on Thursday the attack of Ukrainian saboteurs in the Bryansk region a terrorist act, underscoring that civilians were shelled, including children.
On Thursday, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a sabotage group had penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village. Saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing two people and injuring a child. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian nationalists had been squeezed out into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike.