Trump's New Book Reveals His Correspondence With 'Some of Most Interesting People in the World'
The book, which is expected to be released on April 25, contains the missives Trump exchanged with people such as Ronald Reagan, Michael Jackson and Kim Jong-un.
Donald Trump's upcoming book is expected to shed new light on the life of the real estate mogul who became the 45th President of the United States.The new opus, titled "Letters to Trump" and slated to hit the shelves next month, features the billionaire's correspondence with prominent politicians from across the world such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un, former US presidents including Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, and celebrities like Michael Jackson and Princess Diana.The book contains letters from both before and after Trump's victorious 2016 presidential run, with the ex-POTUS himself joking about how his foray into politics changed the attitudes of the people he corresponded with.His son, Donald Trump Jr., also noted how the attitudes of the people his father met, including "some of the most interesting people in the world," changed after he set his sight on the Oval Office.
"I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass," Trump remarked during a phone interview with one US media outlet.
His son, Donald Trump Jr., also noted how the attitudes of the people his father met, including "some of the most interesting people in the world," changed after he set his sight on the Oval Office.
"It's amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican," he told the media outlet. "'Letters to Trump' shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phony their newfound disdain truly is."