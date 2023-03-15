https://sputniknews.com/20230315/sleepy-joes-early-gig-1108403032.html
Sleepy Joe's Early Gig
Ex-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki applauded her former boss on Monday after he made a short speech at 9 a.m., a time which according to Psaki, is not the president’s usual work hour: "It's important to note, President Biden does nothing at 9 a.m. He is a night owl," Psaki told MSNBC on Monday.
"So, the fact that he is doing this at 9 a.m. anyway speaks to how vital the White House recognizes it is for him to have his voice out there."Psaki is referring to President Joe Biden's address on Monday regarding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), during which he assured the public that despite the disastrous fall of SVB, Americans can “rest assured” that the banking system is safe, and that their “deposits will be there when you need them” before adding that small businesses across the country are not in danger.However, netizens on Twitter were quick to jump on Psaki’s statement, incredulous that the former aide was praising the president for working during “normal work hours.”"The PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES doesn't start working until after 9AM?! This is not okay," added Brigitte Gabriel author and founder of ACT for America, an anti-Muslim hate group.One Twitter user also pointed out that Psaki’s calling Biden a “night owl” may not be true, based on an article from CNN in 2021, which stated that Biden was more of an “early-to-bed” type.“Jen Psaki thinks Americans can find comfort in the fact that Joe Biden can give a 5 minute speech at 9 AM,” tweeted Twitter user @Kevnin_McMahon.Psaki defended herself on Twitter, writing: "Dear anyone focused on my comment that @potus is a night owl and doing remarks at the opening of banks and markets was an indication that the WH wanted to be out projecting calm—maybe try worrying more about all those banking regulations that were rolled back."
"So, the fact that he is doing this at 9 a.m. anyway speaks to how vital the White House recognizes it is for him to have his voice out there."
Psaki is referring to President Joe Biden's address on Monday regarding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), during which he assured the public that despite the disastrous fall of SVB, Americans can “rest assured” that the banking system is safe, and that their “deposits will be there when you need them” before adding that small businesses across the country are not in danger.
However, netizens on Twitter were quick to jump on Psaki’s statement, incredulous that the former aide was praising the president for working during “normal work hours.”
"Lol. They're praising him because he showed up during normal work hours? The bar is on the floor," wrote Abigail Marone, communications director for Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).
"The PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES doesn't start working until after 9AM?! This is not okay," added Brigitte Gabriel author and founder of ACT for America, an anti-Muslim hate group.
One Twitter user also pointed out that Psaki’s calling Biden a “night owl” may not be true, based on an article from CNN in 2021, which stated that Biden was more of an “early-to-bed” type.
“Jen Psaki thinks Americans can find comfort in the fact that Joe Biden can give a 5 minute speech at 9 AM,” tweeted Twitter user @Kevnin_McMahon.
Psaki defended herself on Twitter
, writing: "Dear anyone focused on my comment that @potus is a night owl and doing remarks at the opening of banks and markets was an indication that the WH wanted to be out projecting calm—maybe try worrying more about all those banking regulations that were rolled back."