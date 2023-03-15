https://sputniknews.com/20230315/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan-ahead-of-yoon-kishida-meeting-1108437640.html
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan Ahead of Yoon-Kishida Meeting
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan Ahead of Yoon-Kishida Meeting
Earlier Tuesday, North Korea confirmed it had launched a pair of ballistic missiles that flew a distance of about 620 kilometers over the Sea of Japan. The... 15.03.2023, Sputnik International
North Korean launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea ofJapan early Thursday, the South Korean military has confirmed.No details have yet been made available regarding the distance the missile traveled, reached altitude, or whether it resulted in any damages. It's unclear whether the launch involved just one projectile or multiple, mirroring earlier test-firings.The test-firing marks the sixth such launch since the start of the year and comes as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to hold a summit in Tokyo. Following North Korea's Tuesday launch of two medium-range, ground-to-ground ballistic missile, Pyongyang detailed that missile tests were intended as a show of force against enemy targets amid the Foal Eagle joint drills between the US and South Korea.North Korea has repeatedly stated that military drills in the region are an act of aggression against Pyongyang and its leadership.
North Korean launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea ofJapan early Thursday, the South Korean military has confirmed.
No details have yet been made available regarding the distance the missile traveled, reached altitude, or whether it resulted in any damages. It's unclear whether the launch involved just one projectile or multiple, mirroring earlier test-firings.
The test-firing marks the sixth such launch since the start of the year and comes as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to hold a summit in Tokyo.
The anticipated meeting between the pair of world leaders is expected to touch on challenges both nations are facing, as well as perceived threats from North Korea, which has carried out a string of missile launches in the face of recent military drills in the region.
The two-day meeting will mark the first time in over 12 years that bilateral presidential-level talks between the two nations have been held. Although Yoon last visited Japan in 2019, the trip was for the Group of 20 summit.
Following North Korea's Tuesday launch of two medium-range, ground-to-ground ballistic missile, Pyongyang detailed that missile tests were intended as a show of force against enemy targets amid the Foal Eagle joint drills between the US and South Korea.
North Korea has repeatedly stated that military drills in the region are an act of aggression against Pyongyang and its leadership.