North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan Ahead of Yoon-Kishida Meeting

The anticipated meeting between the pair of world leaders is expected to touch on challenges both nations are facing, as well as perceived threats from North Korea, which has carried out a string of missile launches in the face of recent military drills in the region.

The two-day meeting will mark the first time in over 12 years that bilateral presidential-level talks between the two nations have been held. Although Yoon last visited Japan in 2019, the trip was for the Group of 20 summit.