World's 10 Most Numerous Submarine Forces
World's 10 Most Numerous Submarine Forces
The United States and Australia made headlines this week as Washington announced plans to supply three Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines to
This weapon delivery apparently comes under the auspices of the AUKUS, a trilateral military pact between Australia, the US and the UK, which was announced in September 2021 and seems to be meant to help Washington contain China in the Pacific.While this increase of Australia’s submarine fleet may seem significant, as the country currently operates only six conventionally powered submarines, the following infographic allows one to compare these figures to some of the world’s most numerous submarine forces.
This weapon delivery
apparently comes under the auspices of the AUKUS, a trilateral military pact between Australia, the US and the UK, which was announced in September 2021 and seems to be meant to help Washington contain China in the Pacific.
While this increase of Australia’s submarine fleet may seem significant, as the country currently operates only six conventionally powered submarines, the following infographic allows one to compare these figures to some of the world’s most numerous submarine forces.