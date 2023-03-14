https://sputniknews.com/20230314/worlds-10-most-numerous-submarine-forces-1108395041.html

World's 10 Most Numerous Submarine Forces

World's 10 Most Numerous Submarine Forces

The United States and Australia made headlines this week as Washington announced plans to supply three Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines to... 14.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-14T19:18+0000

2023-03-14T19:18+0000

2023-03-14T19:19+0000

multimedia

infographic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108394572_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ed019bd2d9f7120b18d5096d78311e26.png

This weapon delivery apparently comes under the auspices of the AUKUS, a trilateral military pact between Australia, the US and the UK, which was announced in September 2021 and seems to be meant to help Washington contain China in the Pacific.While this increase of Australia’s submarine fleet may seem significant, as the country currently operates only six conventionally powered submarines, the following infographic allows one to compare these figures to some of the world’s most numerous submarine forces.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

infographic, инфографика