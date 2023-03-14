International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/worlds-10-most-numerous-submarine-forces-1108395041.html
World's 10 Most Numerous Submarine Forces
World's 10 Most Numerous Submarine Forces
The United States and Australia made headlines this week as Washington announced plans to supply three Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines to... 14.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-14T19:18+0000
2023-03-14T19:19+0000
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108394572_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ed019bd2d9f7120b18d5096d78311e26.png
This weapon delivery apparently comes under the auspices of the AUKUS, a trilateral military pact between Australia, the US and the UK, which was announced in September 2021 and seems to be meant to help Washington contain China in the Pacific.While this increase of Australia’s submarine fleet may seem significant, as the country currently operates only six conventionally powered submarines, the following infographic allows one to compare these figures to some of the world’s most numerous submarine forces.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108394572_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_efcd40a37bbecaa5f728578d7c147d93.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infographic, инфографика
infographic, инфографика

World's 10 Most Numerous Submarine Forces

19:18 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 19:19 GMT 14.03.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The United States and Australia made headlines this week as Washington announced plans to supply three Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines to Canberra in the “early 2030s,” with the possibility for the Australian side to buy two more such vessels
This weapon delivery apparently comes under the auspices of the AUKUS, a trilateral military pact between Australia, the US and the UK, which was announced in September 2021 and seems to be meant to help Washington contain China in the Pacific.
While this increase of Australia’s submarine fleet may seem significant, as the country currently operates only six conventionally powered submarines, the following infographic allows one to compare these figures to some of the world’s most numerous submarine forces.
Top-10 countries by total number of submarines desk - Sputnik International
Top-10 countries by total number of submarines mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала