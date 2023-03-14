Top 10 Destinations of Ukrainian Grain
12:45 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 14.03.2023)
On March 14, the UN-brokered grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, struck in Istanbul on July 22 and set to expire on March 18, was extended for 60 days.
As per the agreement, maritime humanitarian corridors have been provided for the Ukrainian grain. According to UN data, the top ten countries receiving the grain, as well as sunflower oil and sunflower meal, are: China, Spain, Turkiye, Italy, the Netherlands, Egypt, Israel, Bangladesh, Portugal and Tunisia.