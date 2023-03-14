International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Meeting With Aviation Plant Workers in Russia's Buryatia
- Sputnik International, 1920
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/top-10-countries-where-ukrainian-grain-is-going-1108380796.html
Top 10 Destinations of Ukrainian Grain
Top 10 Destinations of Ukrainian Grain
On March 14, the UN-brokered grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, struck in Istanbul on July 22 and set to expire on March 16, was extended for 60 days.
2023-03-14T12:45+0000
2023-03-14T13:10+0000
istanbul grain deal
ukraine
russia
grain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108379864_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_34ec04dbbfc893af9e1bb34c491df7ac.png
As per the agreement, maritime humanitarian corridors have been provided for the Ukrainian grain. According to UN data, the top ten countries receiving the grain, as well as sunflower oil and sunflower meal, are: China, Spain, Turkiye, Italy, the Netherlands, Egypt, Israel, Bangladesh, Portugal and Tunisia.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108379864_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9b449299c8f5c0ffee9d881f612c409e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
istanbul grain deal, russia-ukraine grain deal
istanbul grain deal, russia-ukraine grain deal

Top 10 Destinations of Ukrainian Grain

12:45 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 14.03.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On March 14, the UN-brokered grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, struck in Istanbul on July 22 and set to expire on March 18, was extended for 60 days.
As per the agreement, maritime humanitarian corridors have been provided for the Ukrainian grain. According to UN data, the top ten countries receiving the grain, as well as sunflower oil and sunflower meal, are: China, Spain, Turkiye, Italy, the Netherlands, Egypt, Israel, Bangladesh, Portugal and Tunisia.
Where Ukrainian grain is going desk - Sputnik International
Where Ukrainian grain is going mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала