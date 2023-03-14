Russia Expresses Concern Over US Creating Tensions in Georgia, Moldova, Moscow Says

International
Moscow is concerned about attempts by the United States and its allies to create new stress points on Russia's borders, in particular in such its neighboring countries as Georgia and Moldova, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.
The Russian diplomat added that Washington was trying to "set up some kind of a geopolitical competition in these regions," which are critical for Russia's security. Grushko's statements come amid recent escalation of the situation in Georgia, which witnessed mass protests against a draft bill on foreign agents earlier in March, and an attempted terrorist attack against officials of the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria by suspects linked to a Ukrainian intelligence service.
12:35 GMT 14.03.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin: Our Geopolitical Opponents Triggered Conflict in Ukraine
25 December 2022, 12:07 GMT
