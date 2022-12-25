https://sputniknews.com/20221225/putin-our-geopolitical-opponents-triggered-conflict-in-ukraine--1105782164.html

Putin: Our Geopolitical Opponents Triggered Conflict in Ukraine

Putin: Our Geopolitical Opponents Triggered Conflict in Ukraine

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia is open to a dialogue with all stakeholders on peaceful conflict settlement in Ukraine, but they have so... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-25T12:07+0000

2022-12-25T12:07+0000

2022-12-25T12:07+0000

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

geopolitics

russia's special operation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105707846_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_642b7aa2d6e67788b92c1bd72590f2f5.jpg

Putin also added that Russia is ready to negotiations with all stakeholder in geopolitical crisis. The Russian leader also said that the nation is doing the right thing in Ukraine.Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, in order to defend the people of Lugansk and Donetsk, who had been suffering from Ukrainian attacks. The Western countries started rolling out sanction packages against Russia and provided Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow criticized the flow of weapons into Ukraine from Western nations, claiming that it only reinforces the conflict. At the same time, Kiev launched a series of terrorist attacks on Russian territory, including a fatal explosion on the Crimean bridge, to which Moscow responded with precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure targets. As a result, over the past months, air raid sirens have been regularly sounding across Ukraine, with Kiev saying that up to 50% of the country's energy grid was damaged.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, russia, ukraine, special military operation, national interests, putin blames west for conflict in ukraine