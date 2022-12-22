https://sputniknews.com/20221222/putin-patriot-deliveries-to-ukraine-will-prolong-conflict-1105706755.html

Putin: Patriot Deliveries to Ukraine Will Prolong Conflict

Coinciding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $1.85 billion package... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

The delivery of a battery of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will prolong the Ukrainian security crisis, but cannot alter its outcome, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."Our adversaries proceed from the idea that this is supposedly a defensive weapon. Alright, we'll keep that in mind. And an antidote can always be found," Putin said, speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Russian State Council on Thursday. The president assured that the Patriot deliveries were "in vain," and would "just prolong the conflict, that's all."As for the combat characteristics of the Patriot missile system, Putin said it was "a rather old system that does not work like, say, our S-300."Putin also touched on a number of other issues, reiterating that Russia had been "fooled" by trying to resolve the long-embering Ukrainian crisis via the Minsk Agreements, and that the goals of Russia's military operation in Ukraine included defending the Donbass and pro-Russian Ukrainians in Ukraine proper."Our goal isn't to further whip up the Ukrainian conflict, but on the contrary, to bring this war to an end. We are striving in this direction and will continue to do so," Putin said. The Russian president emphasized that Moscow "never refused" peace talks, and that it was the leadership in Kiev that prohibited itself from talking.

