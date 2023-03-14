https://sputniknews.com/20230314/prince-harry-meghan-gain-backing-from-princess-dis-siblings-despite-family-feud-insiders-say-1108360355.html

Prince Harry, Meghan Gain Backing From Princess Di's Siblings Despite Family Feud, Insiders Say

Prince Harry, Meghan Gain Backing From Princess Di's Siblings Despite Family Feud, Insiders Say

Despite a tense relationship with the royal family, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have maintained a supportive backing from family members closer to the Spencer family, royal insiders have said.

2023-03-14T03:59+0000

2023-03-14T03:59+0000

2023-03-14T03:59+0000

viral

royal family

uk royal family

prince harry

meghan markle

princess diana

lilibet ‘lili’ diana mountbatten-windsor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108360607_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a76d5f3fe7e3ad379acf3438ca3165f5.jpg

Despite a tense relationship with the royal family, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have maintained a supportive backing from family members closer to the Spencer family, royal insiders have said.In early March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened their daughter, Princess Lilibet. While the couple may not have had all their royal family members in attendance, Princess Diana’s older sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, were present at the “intimate” ceremony and after party.The two sisters, according to the Daily Mail, were among 20 to 30 guests who joined the celebration held at the couple’s mansion in Montecito. However, royal experts say they aren't surprised that Fellowes, 66, and McCorquodale, 67, accepted their invitations to celebrate the one-year-old’s ceremony."I think there is a genuine, heartfelt desire on the part of the Spencers to maintain the late Princess of Wales' remarkable legacy — to make sure she's not forgotten as we approach the coronation," said Christopher Andersen, a royal author."In that sense, Lady Sarah and Lady Jane are really proxies for Diana," he noted. "They were at the christening because she couldn't be there. It's really quite touching when you think about it.""Harry is very close with his aunts," said royal expert Shannon Felton Spence. "In a break from tradition, the photos released from Harry and Megan’s wedding, and Archie’s christening, included both of Diana’s sisters. It’s lovely — Harry has continued a close relationship with them and made the Spencers such an important piece of Archie and Lili’s lives. It’s really such a touching way to keep their ‘Granny Diana’ present in their lives.""I have always heard that Diana’s sisters were worried about Prince Harry and felt like he was lost," added Kinsey Schofield, a royal podcast host. "Hopefully after seeing him in California… they feel some comfort in his life choices."One source told an American news outlet that King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales were also invited to the gathering in California but did not attend. Those who were in attendance included Lilibet’s godfather and filmmaker Tyler Perry, as well as Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.News of the snub coincides with plans for King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Whether or not Prince Harry will attend his father’s ceremony remains unknown. If he and Meghan do attend it will be the first time the King and Prince Harry will meet since the fallout from his memoir “Spare” further cut family ties.

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/prince-harry-and-meghan-asked-to-vacate-frogmore-cottage-spokesperson-says-1107919812.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

prince harry, meghan markle, princess diana, spencer family