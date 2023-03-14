Prince Harry, Meghan Gain Backing From Princess Di's Siblings Despite Family Feud, Insiders Say
While some senior royals chose to skip the event, two of Prince Harry’s family members showed their support for the exiled couple.
Despite a tense relationship with the royal family, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have maintained a supportive backing from family members closer to the Spencer family, royal insiders have said.
In early March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened their daughter, Princess Lilibet. While the couple may not have had all their royal family members in attendance, Princess Diana’s older sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, were present at the “intimate” ceremony and after party.
The two sisters, according to the Daily Mail, were among 20 to 30 guests who joined the celebration held at the couple’s mansion in Montecito. However, royal experts say they aren't surprised that Fellowes, 66, and McCorquodale, 67, accepted their invitations to celebrate the one-year-old’s ceremony.
"I think there is a genuine, heartfelt desire on the part of the Spencers to maintain the late Princess of Wales' remarkable legacy — to make sure she's not forgotten as we approach the coronation," said Christopher Andersen, a royal author.
"They are also filling the void left by the royal family, whose senior members were invited but chose not to attend," he shared. "I think there's also a none-to-subtle message here — one being sent by both the Sussexes and Diana's family — that even if the royals turn their backs on them, Harry, Meghan and their children will always have Diana's family in their corner."
"In that sense, Lady Sarah and Lady Jane are really proxies for Diana," he noted. "They were at the christening because she couldn't be there. It's really quite touching when you think about it."
"Harry is very close with his aunts," said royal expert Shannon Felton Spence. "In a break from tradition, the photos released from Harry and Megan’s wedding, and Archie’s christening, included both of Diana’s sisters. It’s lovely — Harry has continued a close relationship with them and made the Spencers such an important piece of Archie and Lili’s lives. It’s really such a touching way to keep their ‘Granny Diana’ present in their lives."
"I have always heard that Diana’s sisters were worried about Prince Harry and felt like he was lost," added Kinsey Schofield, a royal podcast host. "Hopefully after seeing him in California… they feel some comfort in his life choices."
One source told an American news outlet that King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales were also invited to the gathering in California but did not attend. Those who were in attendance included Lilibet’s godfather and filmmaker Tyler Perry, as well as Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
News of the snub coincides with plans for King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Whether or not Prince Harry will attend his father’s ceremony remains unknown. If he and Meghan do attend it will be the first time the King and Prince Harry will meet since the fallout from his memoir “Spare” further cut family ties.