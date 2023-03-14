https://sputniknews.com/20230314/lavrov-warns-aukus-may-lead-to-long-regional-confrontation-for-years-to-come---1108368018.html
Lavrov Warns AUKUS May Lead to Long Regional Confrontation for Years to Come
09:27 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 14.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) trilateral security pact makes claim for long confrontation with the countries of the region for many years by promoting NATO infrastructure in Asia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The Anglo-Saxon world with the creation of bloc structures like AUKUS, with the promotion of NATO military infrastructure in Asia, is making a serious bid for confrontation for many years, because I cannot imagine how the great Asian civilizations will simply be taken under control, as, unfortunately, was the European Union, and will obediently carry out the plans of Washington and our other Anglo-Saxon colleagues," Lavrov said at the opening of the founding congress of the International Movement of Russophiles.
Lavrov statement follows US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese unveiling details of their plan to build a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines
for Canberra within the AUKUS framework.
Under the plan the US will provide Australia with three American Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s.
The bloc was founded in 2021 by Australia-UK-US (AUKUS). The pact is focused on sharing military capability, including cyber, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies, but also hypersonic weapons and the nuclear-powered attack submarines.