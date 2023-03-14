https://sputniknews.com/20230314/lavrov-warns-aukus-may-lead-to-long-regional-confrontation-for-years-to-come---1108368018.html

Lavrov Warns AUKUS May Lead to Long Regional Confrontation for Years to Come

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) trilateral security pact makes claim for long confrontation with the countries of the... 14.03.2023, Sputnik International

Lavrov statement follows US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese unveiling details of their plan to build a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines for Canberra within the AUKUS framework.Under the plan the US will provide Australia with three American Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s. The bloc was founded in 2021 by Australia-UK-US (AUKUS). The pact is focused on sharing military capability, including cyber, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies, but also hypersonic weapons and the nuclear-powered attack submarines.

