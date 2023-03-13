https://sputniknews.com/20230313/biden-unveils-joint-ssn-aukus-nuclear-sub-program-for-aukus-following-sale-of-virginia-class-boats-1108357538.html

Biden Unveils Joint 'SSN AUKUS' Nuclear Sub Program for AUKUS Following Sale of Virginia-Class Boats

Biden Unveils Joint 'SSN AUKUS' Nuclear Sub Program for AUKUS Following Sale of Virginia-Class Boats

In remarks at the 32nd Street Naval Station in San Diego, California, US President Joe Biden laid out the process by which Washington will deliver at least three nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia in the coming years under the aegis of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) pact.

2023-03-13T21:31+0000

2023-03-13T21:31+0000

2023-03-13T21:30+0000

aukus

aukus

virginia-class

nuclear submarines

australia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108357391_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c723266ead5de9ad3377f80741267fb6.jpg

Appearing with Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese, the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia, respectively, Biden referred to their countries on Monday as “two of America’s most stalwart and capable allies” that “share a common vision.”Biden said the US would begin building three Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines and sell them to Australia “beginning in the early 2030s, with the option for Canberra to buy two more boats.He said the US was “deeply committed to strengthening the nuclear nonproliferation regime,” and that “Australia will not produce nuclear fuel” for the submarines.Australian personnel have already begun learning from their US counterparts about how to operate and maintain the submarines, Biden said, a process which will include embedding in classes, shipyards, and the boats themselves.Later in the decade, the US and UK will establish a rotational presence of nuclear-powered submarines in Australia to assist in maintenance training, Biden also said.Both Albanese and Sunak noted that their participation in the program has resulted in massive new defense budgets, with Albanese saying the AUKUS agreement represents “the single biggest investment in Australia's defense commitment in all of our history.”“This is the first time in 65 years, and only the second time in history, that the United States has shared its nuclear propulsion technology, and we thank you for it,” Albanese said.This, he said, would ensure the UK remains “one of the world’s leading defense powers.”The submarine deal was first announced in September 2021 along with the foundation of the bloc itself, featuring three of the five “Five Eyes” Anglophone intelligence-sharing nations. The pact is focused on sharing military capability, including cyber, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies, but also hypersonic weapons and the nuclear-powered attack submarines in question.The pact’s formation resulted in Canberra canceling a deal to buy several diesel-electric submarines from France, creating a new rift in the Western alliance network. The deal was also contentious around the world because Australia is a declared nuclear-free state, without even a domestic nuclear power program, meaning all the technology will have to be imported and adapted from the United States. The Virginia-class submarines use weapons-grade uranium for fuel, further raising fears - and cries of hypocrisy - about nuclear proliferation.

https://sputniknews.com/20230313/us-uk-to-rotate-nuclear-powered-submarines-into-australia-in-2027---us-official-1108356811.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230201/beijing-says-aukus-fuels-arms-race-in-asia-pacific-undermines-nuclear-non-proliferation-1106883565.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

aukus, submarine deal, joe biden, rishi sunak, anthony albanese