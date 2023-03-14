International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/japanese-govt-approves-bill-to-raise-age-of-sexual-consent-from-13-to-16-1108373443.html
Japanese Gov't Approves Bill to Raise Age of Sexual Consent From 13 to 16
Japanese Gov't Approves Bill to Raise Age of Sexual Consent From 13 to 16
The Japanese government on Tuesday has approved a bill on reforming sexual offense charges and raising the age of sexual consent from 13 years old to 16, Japanese news agency reported.
2023-03-14T10:46+0000
2023-03-14T10:46+0000
asia
sexual abuse
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104830/50/1048305064_0:212:5463:3285_1920x0_80_0_0_091227b7b481582f4884b1c538b7e4cf.jpg
The amendments come as part of reforms to Japan's Penal Code that will define the circumstances for a violation and get rid of vague explanations, making it possible to take effective criminal action, the report said. In addition, the changes will criminalize sexual intercourse with a person under 16. However, the bill provides for an exception in cases when age difference is less than five years, according to the news agency. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet aims to pass the bill during the current parliamentary session, and the amendments will go into effect 20 days after publication.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/report-us-military-registered-13-rise-in-sexual-assault-cases-in-2021-1100290603.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104830/50/1048305064_400:0:5063:3497_1920x0_80_0_0_32eff0b88af04ce94a7c302c4b5d352c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, sexual consent, sexual abuse, sexual offense charges
japan, sexual consent, sexual abuse, sexual offense charges

Japanese Gov't Approves Bill to Raise Age of Sexual Consent From 13 to 16

10:46 GMT 14.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / TORU YAMANAKA / The picture shows a general view of Tokyo
The picture shows a general view of Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / TORU YAMANAKA /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese government on Tuesday has approved a bill on reforming sexual offense charges and raising the age of sexual consent from 13 years old to 16, Japanese news agency reported.
The amendments come as part of reforms to Japan's Penal Code that will define the circumstances for a violation and get rid of vague explanations, making it possible to take effective criminal action, the report said.
In this Aug. 21, 2015 file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Kristen Griest, left, of Orange, Conn., stands in formation during an Army Ranger School graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
Americas
Report: US Military Registered 13% Rise in Sexual Assault Cases in 2021
2 September 2022, 03:20 GMT
In addition, the changes will criminalize sexual intercourse with a person under 16. However, the bill provides for an exception in cases when age difference is less than five years, according to the news agency.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet aims to pass the bill during the current parliamentary session, and the amendments will go into effect 20 days after publication.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала