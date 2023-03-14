Health Workers Kick Off Strike Across Germany

International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Employees of medical institutions across Germany on Tuesday began a warning strike called by the second-largest trade union Ver.di, German media reported.
In particular, the participants of the strike include workers from hospitals, psychiatric clinics, ambulances and institutions with permanent care for patients, the local broadcaster reported.
The exact number of striking health workers is unknown, but the action affected over 30 medical facilities in the southern German federal state of Bavaria alone. The famous Berlin-based hospital Charite has also joined the strike, the report said.
The health workers' strike is expected to continue on Wednesday.
Over the past two months, the Ver.di trade union organized several major strikes, some of which led to mass flight cancellations and disruptions in services of public transport across the country.
Trade unions are demanding a 10.5% increase in base wages or at least 500 euros ($544) per month. They have rejected a counter offer from employers on a 5% increase, with a lump sum payment of 2,500 euros,. The next round of talks is scheduled for March 27.
