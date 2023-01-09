International
Over 7,000 Hospital Nurses Strike in New York
Over 7,000 Hospital Nurses Strike in New York
More than 7,000 nurses in New York City are striking Monday, according to a union release.
"After bargaining late into the night at Montefiore and Mount Sinai Hospital yesterday, no tentative agreements were reached. Today, more than 7,000 nurses at two hospitals are on strike for fair contracts that improve patient care," the release stated.The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said the picketing would take place at four hospitals: Montefiore Moses, Montefiore Weiler, and Montefiore Hutch in the Bronx, and Mount Sinai in Manhattan. On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement asking for binding arbitration and calling on the Department of Health to enforce nurse staffing requirements under the law. NYSNA is the state's largest union for registered nurses, representing more than 42,000 members.
Over 7,000 Hospital Nurses Strike in New York

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than 7,000 nurses in New York City are striking Monday, according to a union release.
"After bargaining late into the night at Montefiore and Mount Sinai Hospital yesterday, no tentative agreements were reached. Today, more than 7,000 nurses at two hospitals are on strike for fair contracts that improve patient care," the release stated.
The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said the picketing would take place at four hospitals: Montefiore Moses, Montefiore Weiler, and Montefiore Hutch in the Bronx, and Mount Sinai in Manhattan.
On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement asking for binding arbitration and calling on the Department of Health to enforce nurse staffing requirements under the law.
NYSNA is the state’s largest union for registered nurses, representing more than 42,000 members.
