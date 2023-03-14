https://sputniknews.com/20230314/go-back-to-delaware-and-sleep-it-off-biden-bashed-over-u-turn-on-student-debt-cancellation--1108380346.html
‘Go Back to Delaware and Sleep It Off’: Biden Bashed Over U-Turn on Student Debt Cancellation
Earlier this month, Biden suggested that the US Supreme Court could reject his plan on canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 annually.
Netizens have reacted angrily to Joe Biden’s U-turn on his recent statement regarding the student debt cancellation plan.They specifically referred to POTUS’ interview with a US network on Monday, in which he voiced assurance in the viability of the blueprint on the student debt canceling. In it, Biden stressed that if the US Supreme Court strikes down the plan, it will be a "short-sighted" decision.Earlier this month, however, Biden was not that hopeful about the plan and avoided criticizing the Supreme Court's decision. The US president added at the time that he is "not confident about the outcome of the [Supreme Court] decision yet."Twitter users were quick to publish critical posts over Biden’s latest remarks on the matter, with one surfer arguing that the 46th US president “signed this executive order [on student debt cancellation] to buy votes for the midterms.”Another netizen twitted that Biden "has no authority”, adding that the student loan forgiveness plan will come under further fire from Republicans.Some issued critical remarks in light of the Biden administration’s move to shore up depositors following last week’s collapse of Silicone Valley Bank (SVB).Another netizen tweeted that "if the government bails out depositors at Silicon Valley Bank, the government should also fully cancel student debt. There is no question about it."Biden's student debt forgiveness plan, which was unveiled last year, pertains to his election campaign promise that stipulates canceling $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income per year. The blueprint is challenged in the Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on the issue by June.
Netizens have reacted angrily to Joe Biden’s U-turn on his recent statement regarding the student debt cancellation plan.
They specifically referred to POTUS’ interview with a US network on Monday, in which he voiced assurance in the viability of the blueprint on the student debt
canceling. In it, Biden stressed that if the US Supreme Court strikes down the plan, it will be a "short-sighted" decision.
Earlier this month, however, Biden was not that hopeful about the plan and avoided criticizing the Supreme Court's decision. The US president added at the time that he is "not confident about the outcome of the [Supreme Court] decision yet."
Twitter users were quick to publish critical posts over Biden’s latest remarks on the matter, with one surfer arguing that the 46th US president “signed this executive order [on student debt cancellation] to buy votes for the midterms.”
"The Supreme Court will surely rule that it is unconstitutional. It will never pass the House and Senate as a bill. What else does he want to do? I suggest going back to Delaware and sleeping it off," the user added.
Another netizen twitted that Biden "has no authority”, adding that the student loan forgiveness plan will come under further fire from Republicans.
Some issued critical remarks in light of the Biden administration’s move to shore up depositors following last week’s collapse of Silicone Valley Bank
(SVB).
"Plenty of money for failed bank bailouts, but no relief for student loan borrowers. The sickness is the system,” one user noted. They were echoed by another who tweeted, “So we can bail out Silicon Valley Bank but not cancel student loans? SMH."
Another netizen tweeted that "if the government bails out depositors at Silicon Valley Bank, the government should also fully cancel student debt. There is no question about it."
Biden's student debt forgiveness plan, which was unveiled last year, pertains to his election campaign promise that stipulates canceling $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income per year. The blueprint is challenged in the Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on the issue by June.