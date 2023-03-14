International
EU Imports of LNG, Pipeline Gas Up Threefold to Over $222Bln in 2022
EU Imports of LNG, Pipeline Gas Up Threefold to Over $222Bln in 2022
The European Union has increased its spending on liquefied and pipeline gas by 3.3 times to 208 billion euros ($222.5) in 2022, compared to 62.5 billion euros in 2021, according to data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) compiled and analyzed by Sputnik.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounted for 109.4 billion euros, while pipeline gas supplies reached 8.6 billion euros. In total, the EU purchased gas from 27 countries last year, while major suppliers of gas were the United States, Russia and Qatar, whose shipments amounted to 48.4 billion euros, 47.6 billion euros and 16.1 billion euros respectively. At the same time, gas supplies from Angola increased nine-fold to 4.8 billion euros and from Egypt ten-fold also to 4.8 billion euros. Algeria, Nigeria, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Cameroon together accounted for 17.3 billion euros of EU spending on LNG. Russia remained the leader in terms of revenues from the sale of pipeline gas with a record 31.4 billion euros. Norway supplied pipeline gas worth 21.1 billion euros, and Algeria worth 17.7 billion euros. Overall, the US’ share in EU spending on LNG and pipeline gas totaled 23.4%, Russia’s 22.8%, Norway’s 11.9%, Algeria’s 10.8% and Qatar’s 7.7%.
EU Imports of LNG, Pipeline Gas Up Threefold to Over $222Bln in 2022

06:52 GMT 14.03.2023
© Photo : sovcomflot / Liquefied natural gas carrier Pskov
Liquefied natural gas carrier Pskov - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
© Photo : sovcomflot /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has increased its spending on liquefied and pipeline gas by 3.3 times to 208 billion euros ($222.5) in 2022, compared to 62.5 billion euros in 2021, according to data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) compiled and analyzed by Sputnik.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounted for 109.4 billion euros, while pipeline gas supplies reached 8.6 billion euros. In total, the EU purchased gas from 27 countries last year, while major suppliers of gas were the United States, Russia and Qatar, whose shipments amounted to 48.4 billion euros, 47.6 billion euros and 16.1 billion euros respectively.
At the same time, gas supplies from Angola increased nine-fold to 4.8 billion euros and from Egypt ten-fold also to 4.8 billion euros. Algeria, Nigeria, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Cameroon together accounted for 17.3 billion euros of EU spending on LNG.
Russia remained the leader in terms of revenues from the sale of pipeline gas with a record 31.4 billion euros. Norway supplied pipeline gas worth 21.1 billion euros, and Algeria worth 17.7 billion euros.
Overall, the US' share in EU spending on LNG and pipeline gas totaled 23.4%, Russia's 22.8%, Norway's 11.9%, Algeria's 10.8% and Qatar's 7.7%.
