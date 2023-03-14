https://sputniknews.com/20230314/danish-pm-on-charm-offensive-to-egypt-to-maintain-influence-in-africa-1108361703.html

Danish PM on Charm Offensive to Egypt to 'Maintain Influence in Africa'

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen ventured that Europe "risks being isolated in a new world" unless it "very quickly" reaches out to new partners and builds robust alliances.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is now visiting Egypt as part of what she has called "a battle of influence on the African continent." According to Frederiksen, who during her three-day stay has already had a long meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss various topics ranging from the green transition to the African refugee flows to the EU, Europe will have to understand "not just one, but two unpleasant truths about Africa."One is that the African countries "do not look at international development in the same way as Europeans." The other is that "great powers such as Russia and China are well on their way to gaining influence in Africa at the expense of Europe."This approach marks a change in Danish foreign policy. Previously, Copenhagen alongside its Nordic peers made a point of bringing up human rights and democratic values in relations with "dictatorships," a label Danish politicians and press still use to describe Egypt. However, this time, democracy and human rights are glaringly absent from the agenda, signaling a retreat from what experts used to call an "activist" foreign policy.Hereby, Denmark is apparently in the process of implementing a new foreign and security policy strategy first presented in January of last year."We want to build a much closer bond with North Africa, both bilaterally and through the EU. A collaboration that is commensurate with how important the North African countries are to Danish interests," the Danish Foreign Ministry said in the strategy.The strategy involves not only a change of rhetoric, but also a stronger financial commitment. In the years 2022-2024, DKK 200 million ($29 million) has been set aside to "strengthen resilience and create better local living conditions in North Africa."Overall, Frederiksen ventured that preserving European influence in Africa and elsewhere requires a comprehensive effort. She cited "a number of Asian economies that are booming and will push European ones out of the economic strength ratings."The recent years have seen a rapid development of Russia-Africa ties, as the continent has become a battleground over spheres of influence between major players. At the same time, the West has been working overtime to discourage African nations from cooperation with Russia and China and drive a wedge in their relations.So far, however, both economic contacts and political events involving Russia have only intensified. Among others, in mid-March, Moscow will host the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference, the main topic of which is the multipolar world.

