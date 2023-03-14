https://sputniknews.com/20230314/biden-says-not-worried-about-china-viewing-aukus-as-aggressive-will-speak-to-xi-soon-1108359183.html

Biden Says Not Worried About China Viewing AUKUS as Aggressive, Will Speak to Xi Soon

US President Joe Biden said that he is not worried about China viewing the trilateral AUKUS partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States as aggressive, following the alliance’s plans to jointly develop nuclear-power submarines.

“No,” Biden told reporters on Monday, when asked whether he is concerned about China viewing AUKUS as aggressive. Biden added that he plans to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, although he declined to give a firm date. The statement comes following a meeting between Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on moving forward with AUKUS’ plans to deliver nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra in the coming years. The alliance is aimed at bolstering cooperation between the three countries in the Indo-Pacific region, where the US has identified China as its pacing challenge.

