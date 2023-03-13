https://sputniknews.com/20230313/we-broke-music-industry-trump-j6-prison-choir-take-itunes-chart-by-storm-1108348668.html

'We Broke Music Industry': Trump and J6 Prison Choir Take iTunes Chart by Storm

The viral song is essentially a rendition of the US national anthem performed by people who were sent to jail over their involvement in the Capitol Hill riot of 2021.

2023-03-13T16:49+0000

A song featuring none other than Donald Trump, real estate mogul extraordinaire and 45th POTUS, shot up all the way to the top of the iTunes chart last weekend.The song, titled “Justice for All”, features Trump reciting the Oath of Allegiance while the so-called J6 Prison Choir – inmates who were imprisoned due to their involvement in the events that transpired at Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 – sing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the US national anthem.The single ranked first on the iTunes Top 100 list on Saturday and managed to retain that position on Sunday, even though the song apparently did not appear on Spotify’s top 50 most streamed songs list.The proceeds from the single are reportedly expected to go to the families of the people detained over the January 6 protests.

