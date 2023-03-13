International
US to Make Significant Investment in Patriot, Tomahawk Missiles: Army Official
US to Make Significant Investment in Patriot, Tomahawk Missiles: Army Official
The United States will make a significant investment in the procurement of Patriot and Tomahawk missile quantities as part of the Pentagon budget request for 2024, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo said on Monday.
“You'll see significant investment in the procurement of Patriot and Tomahawk missile quantities, fully taking advantage over time investments that have been made in production capacity,” Camarillo said during a press briefing. The Pentagon plans to spend another $942 million on Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) and $221 million on additional 155mm ammunition, Camarillo added. Director of the Army Budget Maj. Gen. Mark Bennett also noted that increased procurement for the financial year 2024 includes critical munitions for combatant commanders such as the precision strike missile at $584 million and the Patriot missile segment enhanced missiles at $1.2 billion. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the FY 2024 defense budget funds $170 billion for procurement overall, marking the largest such investment in the department’s history.
18:33 GMT 13.03.2023 (Updated: 18:47 GMT 13.03.2023)
© AP Photo / John McCutcheon / Tomahawk Cruise Missile
Tomahawk Cruise Missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
© AP Photo / John McCutcheon /
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will make a significant investment in the procurement of Patriot and Tomahawk missile quantities as part of the Pentagon budget request for 2024, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo said on Monday.
“You'll see significant investment in the procurement of Patriot and Tomahawk missile quantities, fully taking advantage over time investments that have been made in production capacity,” Camarillo said during a press briefing.
The Pentagon plans to spend another $942 million on Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) and $221 million on additional 155mm ammunition, Camarillo added.
Director of the Army Budget Maj. Gen. Mark Bennett also noted that increased procurement for the financial year 2024 includes critical munitions for combatant commanders such as the precision strike missile at $584 million and the Patriot missile segment enhanced missiles at $1.2 billion.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the FY 2024 defense budget funds $170 billion for procurement overall, marking the largest such investment in the department’s history.
