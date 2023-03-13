https://sputniknews.com/20230313/us-to-make-significant-investment-in-patriot-tomahawk-missiles-army-official-1108354923.html

US to Make Significant Investment in Patriot, Tomahawk Missiles: Army Official

US to Make Significant Investment in Patriot, Tomahawk Missiles: Army Official

The United States will make a significant investment in the procurement of Patriot and Tomahawk missile quantities as part of the Pentagon budget request for 2024, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo said on Monday.

2023-03-13T18:33+0000

2023-03-13T18:33+0000

2023-03-13T18:47+0000

us

military

spending

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105344/04/1053440443_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_f53625099b78258d448f076afd258b4b.jpg

“You'll see significant investment in the procurement of Patriot and Tomahawk missile quantities, fully taking advantage over time investments that have been made in production capacity,” Camarillo said during a press briefing. The Pentagon plans to spend another $942 million on Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) and $221 million on additional 155mm ammunition, Camarillo added. Director of the Army Budget Maj. Gen. Mark Bennett also noted that increased procurement for the financial year 2024 includes critical munitions for combatant commanders such as the precision strike missile at $584 million and the Patriot missile segment enhanced missiles at $1.2 billion. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the FY 2024 defense budget funds $170 billion for procurement overall, marking the largest such investment in the department’s history.

https://sputniknews.com/20230313/us-defense-budget-funds-170bln-for-procurement-largest-in-history-pentagon-1108351623.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tomahawk missiles, patrion missile systems