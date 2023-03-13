https://sputniknews.com/20230313/north-korea-fires-two-ballistic-missiles-toward-sea-of-japan---south-korean-military-1108358827.html
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military revealed in a statement.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the detected launch and detailed that the incident involved two short-range ballistic missiles. Officials did indicate that the missiles were launched from the Jangyon area.No details were released of the reached altitude or of where the projectiles landed.The prime minister's office has stated that no damage has been detected. Officials are still collecting data on the launch.The missile launch took place a day after South Korea and the United States launched their 11-day joint military exercises on Monday; in fact, the Tuesday missile launch came as North Korea announced it had test-fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine before the start of said joint drills.Earlier March, in the lead-up to the joint exercises, North Korea carried out a ballistic missile test unlike its usual tests. While launches are typical done with the Sea of Japan in mind, the early March test saw leadership dispatch the projectile into the Yellow Sea, waters bordering regional ally China.
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military revealed in a statement.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the detected launch and detailed that the incident involved two short-range ballistic missiles. Officials did indicate that the missiles were launched from the Jangyon area.
No details were released of the reached altitude or of where the projectiles landed.
The prime minister's office has stated that no damage has been detected. Officials are still collecting data on the launch.
The missile launch took place a day after South Korea and the United States launched their 11-day joint military exercises on Monday; in fact, the Tuesday missile launch came as North Korea announced it had test-fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine before the start of said joint drills.
Earlier March, in the lead-up to the joint exercises, North Korea carried out a ballistic missile test unlike its usual tests. While launches are typical done with the Sea of Japan in mind, the early March test saw leadership dispatch the projectile into the Yellow Sea, waters bordering regional ally China.