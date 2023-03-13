https://sputniknews.com/20230313/north-korea-fires-two-ballistic-missiles-toward-sea-of-japan---south-korean-military-1108358827.html

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military revealed in a statement.

2023-03-13T23:52+0000

2023-03-13T23:52+0000

2023-03-13T23:51+0000

asia

north korea

ballistic missile

north korea missile launch

sea of japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108269656_0:92:900:598_1920x0_80_0_0_6e4ac940014ba8e8777966f81a03bceb.jpg

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the detected launch and detailed that the incident involved two short-range ballistic missiles. Officials did indicate that the missiles were launched from the Jangyon area.No details were released of the reached altitude or of where the projectiles landed.The prime minister's office has stated that no damage has been detected. Officials are still collecting data on the launch.The missile launch took place a day after South Korea and the United States launched their 11-day joint military exercises on Monday; in fact, the Tuesday missile launch came as North Korea announced it had test-fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine before the start of said joint drills.Earlier March, in the lead-up to the joint exercises, North Korea carried out a ballistic missile test unlike its usual tests. While launches are typical done with the Sea of Japan in mind, the early March test saw leadership dispatch the projectile into the Yellow Sea, waters bordering regional ally China.

https://sputniknews.com/20230312/north-korea-announces-test-firing-of-two-cruise-missiles-from-submarine-1108321831.html

sea of japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, ballistic missiles, test launch, sea of japan, south korea military, south korea joint chiefs of staff