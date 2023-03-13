https://sputniknews.com/20230313/mitch-mcconnell-discharged-sent-to-inpatient-rehab-facility-after-concussion-diagnosis-1108358487.html

Mitch McConnell Discharged, Sent to Inpatient Rehab Facility After Concussion Diagnosis

The 81 year-old Senate Republican leader was being treated for a concussion after he first fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC, where he was attending a dinner event on Wednesday evening.

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was discharged from a hospital on Monday after being treated for a concussion he sustained the week prior, a spokesperson for the Republican lawmaker said.“Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated.”The event that McConnell fell at was held at a hotel formerly known as the Trump International Hotel. The event was for the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC whose mission statement is to “protect and expand the Republican Senate Majority.”The 81-year-old politician is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator and was first elected to the Senate in 1984. McConnell is known for being a key player in the GOP, having stocked the US Supreme Court with conservative justices, passed tax breaks for corporations and blocked legislative plans pushed for by Democrats.Fellow Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) were also both hospitalized recently. A spokesperson for the Fetterman camp has detailed the Pennsylvania lawmaker was seeking treatment for clinical depression, whereas Feinstein was reported to be seeking treatment for shingles.Democrats currently control the Senate chamber by a 51 to 49 margin.McConnell, who was treated for polio as a child, has admitted he finds some difficulty in adulthood while climbing stairs.

