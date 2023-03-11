International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/uk-finance-ministry-rushes-to-contain-fallout-from-svb-bankruptcy-1108299444.html
UK Finance Ministry Rushes to Contain Fallout From SVB Bankruptcy
UK Finance Ministry Rushes to Contain Fallout From SVB Bankruptcy
The UK finance ministry scrambled on Saturday to protect British tech start-up sector from the fallout of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)’s implosion.
2023-03-11T19:06+0000
2023-03-11T19:06+0000
economy
us
uk
bank
bankruptcy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108299298_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa96b0642d2fcb53239069e868fb1631.jpg
"We are working with the Bank of England to ensure that Silicon Valley Bank UK's failure is managed smoothly, and that any disruption is minimized," a Treasury spokesperson was quoted as saying by a British TV Channel. US banking regulators shut the tech lender on Friday after a two-day run on the bank. It reportedly ranked as the 16th largest US bank at the end of 2022, with more than $200 billion in assets and $175 billion in deposits. Dozens of UK tech companies that had been banking with SVB wrote to finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Saturday to request state intervention, warning they could become technically insolvent overnight if no action was taken.
https://sputniknews.com/20230311/how-biden-and-the-fed-caused-silicon-valley-bank-to-tank-1108298080.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108299298_47:0:2778:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_906f986ee58a93a55ef4f9a3b4324544.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
great britain, uk, uk finance ministry, silicon valley bank (svb), bankruptcy
great britain, uk, uk finance ministry, silicon valley bank (svb), bankruptcy

UK Finance Ministry Rushes to Contain Fallout From SVB Bankruptcy

19:06 GMT 11.03.2023
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuA property managment representative gestures while asking reporters to clear the entrance area to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif.
A property managment representative gestures while asking reporters to clear the entrance area to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK finance ministry scrambled on Saturday to protect British tech start-up sector from the fallout of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)’s implosion.
"We are working with the Bank of England to ensure that Silicon Valley Bank UK's failure is managed smoothly, and that any disruption is minimized," a Treasury spokesperson was quoted as saying by a British TV Channel.
US banking regulators shut the tech lender on Friday after a two-day run on the bank. It reportedly ranked as the 16th largest US bank at the end of 2022, with more than $200 billion in assets and $175 billion in deposits.
A silhouetted security guard talks on a telephone inside Silicon Valley Bank’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California on March 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2023
Economy
How Biden and the Fed Caused Silicon Valley Bank to Tank
17:45 GMT
Dozens of UK tech companies that had been banking with SVB wrote to finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Saturday to request state intervention, warning they could become technically insolvent overnight if no action was taken.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала