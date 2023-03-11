https://sputniknews.com/20230311/twitter-files-reveal-ridiculous-methods-used-to-silence-dissenting-views-1108274225.html

Twitter Files Reveal Ridiculous Methods Used to Silence Dissenting Views

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Melik Abdul and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of domestic and international topics, including the...

Twitter Files reveal ridiculous methods used to silence dissenting views On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Melik Abdul and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of domestic and international topics, including the latest Twitter Files that were released by journalist Matt Taibbi.

Mark Sleboda: Political and Military AnalystSteve Gill: Political and Financial Analyst; Radio HostPeter Coffin: Author and FilmmakerIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the massive Russian military strikes in Ukraine, along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's comments regarding any attempt by the US to block the UN-led Nord Stream pipeline investigation.In the second hour, Steve Gill joined the show to talk about the state of the US economy and President Joe Biden's latest budget proposal that has sparked bipartisan disagreements.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Peter Coffin about the latest Twitter Files dump that revealed unprecedented social media censorship pushed by the government and Washington-sponsored think tanks; they also discussed journalist Matt Taibbi's testimony at Congress.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

