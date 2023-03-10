https://sputniknews.com/20230310/us-senator-hawley-tells-chinas-xi-to-come-clean-about-role-in-covid-19-origins-1108274531.html

US Senator Hawley Tells China’s Xi to 'Come Clean' About Role in COVID-19 Origins

US Senator Josh Hawley urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to come clean about China’s alleged role in the genesis of the novel coronavirus, following Congress’ passage of legislation to declassify US intel on the matter.

Chinese Communist Party officials earlier wrote a letter to Hawley, the lead lawmaker on the legislation, condemning the bill and expressing concerns about claims that the novel coronavirus may have originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, US media reported earlier this week.There is "not a chance" Hawley withdraws the bill, the lawmaker said in a statement on Thursday. The legislation has passed both the House and Senate, now awaiting final approval by US President Joe Biden.Those responsible for lying about what the US government knew about the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins will be held accountable as a result of the bill, Hawley also said in a statement on Friday.Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency believes that the novel coronavirus most likely came from a laboratory in Wuhan, although other US intelligence agencies have pointed to a market in the city instead.

