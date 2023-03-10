https://sputniknews.com/20230310/dear-donald-1108239619.html

Dear Donald

Dear Donald

Former President Trump’s publishing agency Winning Team has announced that it will release a $99 coffee table book titled “Letters to Trump” that will include private correspondence between him and celebrities and politicians.

2023-03-10T01:28+0000

2023-03-10T01:28+0000

2023-03-10T01:27+0000

americas

ted rall

donald trump

book

cartoons

letter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108237063_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd000a17b07aae12aecbe935862cdae.jpg

The book will reportedly include letters from Oprah Winfrey, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Richard Nixon and Kim Jong Un, among other notable figures. Winning Team says the letters were “handpicked” by Trump and will include commentary from the former president.Winning Team describes the book as a "colorful photo book" and it will also be available in a $399 "original signed bookplate edition."Many of the letters are said to come from before Trump’s time as a politician. In the 1980s and 1990s, Trump was primarily known as a real estate developer in New York City and was frequently seen in the city’s tabloids.Trump gained more fame as a spokesman, doing commercials for Pizza Hut, Pepsi, Toshiba, McDonald’s, Oreos and several Trump-branded products. The future president spun his increased profile into a popular reality show called “The Apprentice,” which made him a household name before running for president.It is not unusual for a former president to release a book after leaving office, but using it primarily to reveal private correspondence from years or decades ago has not been done before.One has to wonder if any letters from Fox News host Tucker Carlson who, it was recently revealed in court documents from a defamation lawsuit targeting Fox News, said he hates Trump “passionately” in text messages he sent to a Fox staffer.The book is scheduled for release on April 25, Winning Team did not say if it will include relationship advice from “The Donald.”

https://sputniknews.com/20230308/i-hate-him-passionately-dominion-suit-reveals-how-tucker-carlson-was-growing-tired-of-trump-1108193657.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump book, coffee table book, letters to trump