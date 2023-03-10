International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230310/dear-donald-1108239619.html
Dear Donald
Dear Donald
Former President Trump’s publishing agency Winning Team has announced that it will release a $99 coffee table book titled “Letters to Trump” that will include private correspondence between him and celebrities and politicians.
2023-03-10T01:28+0000
2023-03-10T01:27+0000
americas
ted rall
donald trump
book
cartoons
letter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108237063_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd000a17b07aae12aecbe935862cdae.jpg
The book will reportedly include letters from Oprah Winfrey, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Richard Nixon and Kim Jong Un, among other notable figures. Winning Team says the letters were “handpicked” by Trump and will include commentary from the former president.Winning Team describes the book as a "colorful photo book" and it will also be available in a $399 "original signed bookplate edition."Many of the letters are said to come from before Trump’s time as a politician. In the 1980s and 1990s, Trump was primarily known as a real estate developer in New York City and was frequently seen in the city’s tabloids.Trump gained more fame as a spokesman, doing commercials for Pizza Hut, Pepsi, Toshiba, McDonald’s, Oreos and several Trump-branded products. The future president spun his increased profile into a popular reality show called “The Apprentice,” which made him a household name before running for president.It is not unusual for a former president to release a book after leaving office, but using it primarily to reveal private correspondence from years or decades ago has not been done before.One has to wonder if any letters from Fox News host Tucker Carlson who, it was recently revealed in court documents from a defamation lawsuit targeting Fox News, said he hates Trump “passionately” in text messages he sent to a Fox staffer.The book is scheduled for release on April 25, Winning Team did not say if it will include relationship advice from “The Donald.”
https://sputniknews.com/20230308/i-hate-him-passionately-dominion-suit-reveals-how-tucker-carlson-was-growing-tired-of-trump-1108193657.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108237063_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_ade3b0208613f87aec9b47973a7849c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump book, coffee table book, letters to trump
donald trump book, coffee table book, letters to trump

Dear Donald

01:28 GMT 10.03.2023
© Sputnik / Ted RallDonald's Roses
Donald's Roses - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2023
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Former President Donald Trump’s publishing agency Winning Team has announced that it will release a $99 coffee table book titled “Letters to Trump” that will include private correspondence between him and various celebrities and former politicians.
The book will reportedly include letters from Oprah Winfrey, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Richard Nixon and Kim Jong Un, among other notable figures. Winning Team says the letters were “handpicked” by Trump and will include commentary from the former president.
Winning Team describes the book as a "colorful photo book" and it will also be available in a $399 "original signed bookplate edition."
Many of the letters are said to come from before Trump’s time as a politician. In the 1980s and 1990s, Trump was primarily known as a real estate developer in New York City and was frequently seen in the city’s tabloids.
Trump gained more fame as a spokesman, doing commercials for Pizza Hut, Pepsi, Toshiba, McDonald’s, Oreos and several Trump-branded products. The future president spun his increased profile into a popular reality show called “The Apprentice,” which made him a household name before running for president.
It is not unusual for a former president to release a book after leaving office, but using it primarily to reveal private correspondence from years or decades ago has not been done before.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.' - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
Americas
'I Hate Him Passionately': Dominion Suit Reveals How Tucker Carlson Was Growing Tired of Trump
8 March, 21:50 GMT
One has to wonder if any letters from Fox News host Tucker Carlson who, it was recently revealed in court documents from a defamation lawsuit targeting Fox News, said he hates Trump “passionately” in text messages he sent to a Fox staffer.
The book is scheduled for release on April 25, Winning Team did not say if it will include relationship advice from “The Donald.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала