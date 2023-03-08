https://sputniknews.com/20230308/i-hate-him-passionately-dominion-suit-reveals-how-tucker-carlson-was-growing-tired-of-trump-1108193657.html

'I Hate Him Passionately': Dominion Suit Reveals How Tucker Carlson Was Growing Tired of Trump

Newly released documents have revealed that Tucker Carlson - Fox’s most popular host and frequent on-air Donald Trump defender - has said that he could not wait until the station would be able to stop talking about the former president, underscoring in one moment that he hated him “passionately.”

Newly released documents have revealed that Tucker Carlson - Fox’s most popular host and frequent on-air Donald Trump defender - has said that he could not wait until the station would be able to stop talking about the former president, underscoring in one moment that he hated him “passionately.”The comments came in text messages to an unnamed Fox staffer, who was discussing Trump with Tucker shortly after the election and before the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.After the staffer replied that he thought the “madness” would cool down by February, Carlson replied: “I hate him passionately. I blew up at [former Trump assistant] Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can’t handle much more of this.”Carlson also expressed frustration at the lack of progress made by Trump while in office after the staffer noted the network may not be able to avoid talking about the various lawsuits and trials Trump was facing after leaving office.Days later, on the night of January 6, Tucker also called Trump “a demonic force” in a text conversation with his producer.Documents previously revealed in the case showed Fox personalities and executives were worried about a viewer exodus, particularly after Fox was the first major news network to call Arizona for Biden during the 2020 election. The new documents provide further insights into the hosts’ feelings on the matter.In a group chat between Carlson and Fox personalities Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, the three blasted on-air personalities who were less opinion and more news-focused, particularly Chris Wallace and Leland Vittert - both who publicly defended Fox’s decision to correctly call Arizona for Biden.“Why would anyone defend that call,” Hannity asked. Ingraham replied that her anger at the channel was “pronounced.”Wallace would later leave the station for CNN, while Vittert moved to NewsNation.Fox News responded to the new document release, saying that the quotes were taken out of context.The case is set to begin on April 15. Fox is also facing another lawsuit from another electronic voting company, Smartmatic.

