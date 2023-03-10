https://sputniknews.com/20230310/bitcoin-trading-below-20000-after-8-drop-1108245318.html

Bitcoin Trading Below $20,000 After 8% Drop

Bitcoin Trading Below $20,000 After 8% Drop

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped 8.07% and was trading at $19,970 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange

2023-03-10T07:18+0000

2023-03-10T07:18+0000

2023-03-10T07:18+0000

economy

bitcoin

cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency exchange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035511_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_62f3be75294310744770c665601b8560.jpg

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's value was down by 7.94%, staying below the level of $20,010. Bitcoin has gained 20% of value since late December, when it was trading around $16,500.The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

price of bitcoin, binance cryptocurrency