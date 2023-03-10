https://sputniknews.com/20230310/bitcoin-trading-below-20000-after-8-drop-1108245318.html
Bitcoin Trading Below $20,000 After 8% Drop
The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped 8.07% and was trading at $19,970 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange
According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's value was down by 7.94%, staying below the level of $20,010. Bitcoin has gained 20% of value since late December, when it was trading around $16,500.The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped 8.07% and was trading at $19,970 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, trading data showed on Friday.
According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's value was down by 7.94%, staying below the level of $20,010.
Bitcoin
has gained 20% of value since late December, when it was trading around $16,500.
The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.