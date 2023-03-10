International
Bitcoin Trading Below $20,000 After 8% Drop
Bitcoin Trading Below $20,000 After 8% Drop
The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped 8.07% and was trading at $19,970 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange
According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's value was down by 7.94%, staying below the level of $20,010. Bitcoin has gained 20% of value since late December, when it was trading around $16,500.The currency started at $0 in 2009, broke the one dollar barrier in 2011. About a decade later, Bitcoin would hit an all-time high of $69,000.
Bitcoin Trading Below $20,000 After 8% Drop

07:18 GMT 10.03.2023
