https://sputniknews.com/20230310/biden-should-not-sell-off-ems-band-width-to-private-sector-says-spacecom-chief-1108240942.html

Biden Should Not Sell Off EMS Bandwidth to Private Sector, Says SPACECOM Chief

Biden Should Not Sell Off EMS Bandwidth to Private Sector, Says SPACECOM Chief

SPACECOM chief Gen. James Dickinson said in a congressional testimony he opposes Biden administration's plans to sell off part of the EMS frequency bands, previously reserved for federal agencies, for use by private industry.

2023-03-10T02:48+0000

2023-03-10T02:48+0000

2023-03-10T03:59+0000

americas

us

us space command

frequency

us defense department

biden administration

us senate armed services committee

congressional research service

5g

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108240794_0:164:3058:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_e365d9ef33ae5bb570ca0cce03848701.jpg

When asked by senators if there would be some risk to disposing some of the bandwidth to be operated by the private sector, Dickinson replied "Yes."The Congressional Research Service has said in a 2021 report that demand by private industry for increased access to the EMS spectrum has been growing rapidly in recent years. However, as more and more private companies flood into 5G use, the risk grows that they could disrupt military communications and operations, the report added.Consequently, the US Defense Department and a number of its commercial partners are jointly exploring spectrum sharing policies and technologies, according to published reports.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

spacecom confront biden admin plan to give ems band width to privates, gen. james dickinson, 5g bandwidth issue us, us senate armed services committee hearings on ems bandwidth, increased access to the ems spectrum