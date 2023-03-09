https://sputniknews.com/20230309/us-house-officer-personal-data-of-hundreds-of-lawmakers-stolen-in-significant-hack-1108197941.html

US House Officer: Personal Data of Hundreds of Lawmakers Stolen in Significant Hack

The account information and personal data of hundreds of US House members and staff have been stolen in a cyber breach of DC Health Link on Tuesday, CAO Catherine Szpindor said in a letter to the lawmakers.

DC Health Link is the health insurance marketplace for Washington, DC.The size and scope of the breach is not known at present, but the FBI has informed the House that account information and personal identifiable information of hundreds of lawmakers and staff has been stolen, the letter said. The personal data of any House member or an employee who used DC Health Link could have been compromised as a result of the breach, the letter also said.At present, there is not a final list of all impacted persons, but one may be finalized later in the day, the letter added.So far, it looks like House members were the main target of the attack, according to the letter.

