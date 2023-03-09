https://sputniknews.com/20230309/national-archives-reportedly-obtained-nine-boxes-of-documents-from-biden-lawyers-office-1108198579.html

National Archives Reportedly Obtained Nine Boxes of Documents From Biden Lawyer’s Office

Since the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida Estate in August 2022 and seized thousands of documents, both President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence have turned over documents of their own.

The National Archives took nine boxes of documents from the Boston office of President Biden’s attorney Patrick Moore in November. Despite being in possession of the documents for nearly five months, the National Archives have yet to review them to determine if they are classified.An exclusive report by Fox News revealed that the National Archives disclosed the number of boxes when they got them in a letter responding to Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA). It was previously reported that Moore had shipped documents from Biden’s think-tank offices outside of Washington D.C. to his office in Boston, Massachusetts, but it was unknown how many boxes of documents were sent or when the National Archives obtained them.The documents were then picked up on November 9 and brought to the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston for storage. The National Archives say they have not yet reviewed them and it is unknown at this time if the boxes contained any materials marked as classified.In November, Biden’s attorney informed the National Archives that he found classified documents at the Penn-Biden offices. The FBI then searched the office but it was never reported if the agency found any additional documents there. Moore would later find more documents marked as classified at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, leading to a search of that residence by the Justice Department, which found six additional documents marked as classified. The documents came from Biden’s time as vice president during the Obama administration.US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert K. Hur as special counsel to lead the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents from his time as vice president.On Tuesday, it was reported National Archives general counsel Gary Stern said in late January that the Archives drafted a statement in response to news reports in early January that covered Biden’s handling of documents but someone outside of the archives had blocked the letter. Republicans have called on the White House to state whether Biden or an official working for his administration was behind the alleged suppression.Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, is also under investigation for his handling of classified documents. Last summer, the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and seized thousands of documents. Garland appointed Jack Smith as the special counsel to lead that investigation.The National Archives have since asked the estates of every administration going back to Reagan to review their records for classified documents.

