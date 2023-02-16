https://sputniknews.com/20230216/report-fbi-searched-university-of-delaware-in-hunt-for-mishandled-classified-biden-docs-1107483179.html

Report: FBI Searched University of Delaware in Hunt for Mishandled Classified Biden Docs

The FBI reportedly carried out two searches at the University of Delaware in connection to the ongoing investigation into US President Joe Biden's mishandled classified documents.

The FBI reportedly carried out two searches at the University of Delaware in connection to the ongoing investigation into US President Joe Biden's mishandled classified documents. US media reported late Wednesday that although no additional top-secret files have been unearthed, agents with the bureau did retrieve unclassified files from two sites on differing days at the university.Authorities have continued to carry out searches over the last few weeks in coordination with the Biden White House. However, it remains unclear as to when exactly the searches were conducted by the FBI.It's worth noting the university, which serves as Biden's alma mater, also holds a considerable collection of documents from the commander-in-chief's time as a US senator. The university has previously outlined the senatorial papers are not available to the public and are only available with Biden's "express consent."Biden's Senate-era documents first arrived at the Delaware campus in the summer of 2012. The university has in its possession more than 1,850 boxes containing the Biden's senatorial papers.Representatives for the US president have yet to comment on the matter and have instead referred the case to the US Justice Department.The latest reports come as the president has been repeatedly criticized by the wider public for his failure to ensure confidential government documents were properly stored. Reports of the mishandling first surfaced in early January after it was revealed and later confirmed by the Biden White House that classified documents had been discovered at the president's Delaware home and at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC.In response to the revelations, a special counsel investigation was subsequently launched by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, a development that drew additional comparison to how federal investigators treated Biden and former US President Donald Trump, whose Florida home was raided by agents. However, unlike in Biden's case, the search on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence returned hundreds of classified files.The US National Archives has also called on all former US presidents and vice presidents to review their personal files in order to ensure they were not in the possession of classified records. The call came shortly after unsecured documents were also found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana residence.

