https://sputniknews.com/20230309/assassination-attempt-on-transnistrias-leader-foiled-1108206644.html
Ukraine's Security Service Behind Foiled Assassination Attempt on Transnistria's Leader
Ukraine's Security Service Behind Foiled Assassination Attempt on Transnistria's Leader
An assassination attempt on President Vadim Krasnoselsky has been prevented in Transnistria, and the suspects have been detained and are confessing, the breakaway republic's State Security Ministry said in a statement.
2023-03-09T09:09+0000
2023-03-09T09:09+0000
2023-03-09T09:52+0000
world
transnistria
terrorist attack
tiraspol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108207635_0:0:3031:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_fa8e669069b7cbc48420911f3eaeb615.jpg
"The Ministry of State Security of Transnistria informs about the prevention of a terrorist attack. The crime was being prepared against a number of officials of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine. The suspects have been detained. They are confessing," the ministry said in a statement on its website.The terrorist attack in Transnistria was planned to take place in the center of Tiraspol, the perpetrators were counting for many victims and the elimination of top officials of the republic, prosecutor said.The Transnistrian leader, following the assassination attempt, is at his workplace and carrying out his duties, the foreign minister of the Transnistria, Vitaly Ignatiev, said in a statement.Authorities are working on various plans to respond in the event of an attack by Ukraine, the minister added.Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.Peace in the Transnistrian conflict area is maintained by a joint peacekeeping force, which includes 402 Russian, 492 Transnistrian, 355 Moldovan servicemen, as well as 10 military observers from Ukraine. Peacekeepers serve at 15 stationary posts and checkpoints, located in the key sections of the security zone.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/russian-defense-ministry-ukraine-has-intensified-preparations-for-invasion-of-transnistria-1107752990.html
transnistria
tiraspol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108207635_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff8a2b70b7275d96ed683115d60ac372.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
assassination attempt, president vadim krasnoselsky, prevented in transnistria
assassination attempt, president vadim krasnoselsky, prevented in transnistria
Ukraine's Security Service Behind Foiled Assassination Attempt on Transnistria's Leader
09:09 GMT 09.03.2023 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 09.03.2023)
An assassination attempt on Transnistria's leader Vadim Krasnoselsky has been thwarted, and the suspects have been detained and are confessing, the breakaway republic's State Security Ministry said in a statement.
"The Ministry of State Security of Transnistria informs about the prevention of a terrorist attack. The crime was being prepared against a number of officials of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine. The suspects have been detained. They are confessing," the ministry said in a statement on its website.
The ministry added that "criminal cases have been opened and are being investigated with regard to the crimes."
The terrorist attack in Transnistria was planned to take place in the center of Tiraspol, the perpetrators were counting for many victims and the elimination of top officials of the republic, prosecutor said.
The Transnistrian leader, following the assassination attempt, is at his workplace and carrying out his duties, the foreign minister of the Transnistria, Vitaly Ignatiev, said in a statement.
Authorities are working on various plans to respond in the event of an attack by Ukraine, the minister added.
Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria
has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.
Peace in the Transnistrian conflict area is maintained by a joint peacekeeping force, which includes 402 Russian, 492 Transnistrian, 355 Moldovan servicemen, as well as 10 military observers from Ukraine. Peacekeepers serve at 15 stationary posts and checkpoints, located in the key sections of the security zone.