https://sputniknews.com/20230309/assassination-attempt-on-transnistrias-leader-foiled-1108206644.html

Ukraine's Security Service Behind Foiled Assassination Attempt on Transnistria's Leader

Ukraine's Security Service Behind Foiled Assassination Attempt on Transnistria's Leader

An assassination attempt on President Vadim Krasnoselsky has been prevented in Transnistria, and the suspects have been detained and are confessing, the breakaway republic's State Security Ministry said in a statement.

2023-03-09T09:09+0000

2023-03-09T09:09+0000

2023-03-09T09:52+0000

world

transnistria

terrorist attack

tiraspol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108207635_0:0:3031:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_fa8e669069b7cbc48420911f3eaeb615.jpg

"The Ministry of State Security of Transnistria informs about the prevention of a terrorist attack. The crime was being prepared against a number of officials of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine. The suspects have been detained. They are confessing," the ministry said in a statement on its website.The terrorist attack in Transnistria was planned to take place in the center of Tiraspol, the perpetrators were counting for many victims and the elimination of top officials of the republic, prosecutor said.The Transnistrian leader, following the assassination attempt, is at his workplace and carrying out his duties, the foreign minister of the Transnistria, Vitaly Ignatiev, said in a statement.Authorities are working on various plans to respond in the event of an attack by Ukraine, the minister added.Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.Peace in the Transnistrian conflict area is maintained by a joint peacekeeping force, which includes 402 Russian, 492 Transnistrian, 355 Moldovan servicemen, as well as 10 military observers from Ukraine. Peacekeepers serve at 15 stationary posts and checkpoints, located in the key sections of the security zone.

https://sputniknews.com/20230223/russian-defense-ministry-ukraine-has-intensified-preparations-for-invasion-of-transnistria-1107752990.html

transnistria

tiraspol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

assassination attempt, president vadim krasnoselsky, prevented in transnistria