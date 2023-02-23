https://sputniknews.com/20230223/russian-defense-ministry-ukraine-has-intensified-preparations-for-invasion-of-transnistria-1107752990.html

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine Has Intensified Preparations for Invasion of Transnistria

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine Has Intensified Preparations for Invasion of Transnistria

Ukraine has intensified preparations for the invasion of Transnistria, which poses a threat to Russian peacekeepers, the Russian military will respond to this in an adequate manner, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-02-23T23:07+0000

2023-02-23T23:07+0000

2023-02-23T23:07+0000

"The Kiev regime has intensified preparations for the invasion of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR). As previously reported, this provocation of the Ukrainian armed forces will be carried out in response to the alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria," the statement said. Russia currently sees a significant buildup of Ukrainian troops at the border with Transnistria, according to the ministry. Ukraine's actions pose a direct threat to Russia's peacekeeping contingent in the republic, so the Russian military will provide an adequate reaction to this provocation. "The implementation of the planned provocation by the Ukrainian authorities poses a direct threat to the Russian peacekeeping contingent legally deployed in Transnistria. The Russian armed forces will adequately respond to the upcoming provocation by the Ukrainian side," the ministry stressed.Earlier, the defense ministry detailed that Ukrainian forces intended to clad themselves in Russian uniforms as a pretext for the PMR invasion, underscoring that authorities were closely monitoring the situation. Officials previously noted that the Azov nationalistic battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) would be taking part in the provocation.

