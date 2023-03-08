https://sputniknews.com/20230308/review-of-louisville-police-dept-finds-widespread-unlawful-behavior-says-us-attorney-general-1108195679.html

Review of Louisville Police Dept. Finds Widespread Unlawful Behavior, Says US Attorney General

The LMPD and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro government engaged in a pattern of unconstitutional behavior, including excessive use of force as well as discriminate against Blacks, said US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Garland emphasized that such practices erode the community trust necessary for effective policing and are an affront to the vast majority of officers and the residents of Louisville.The Justice Department will work closely with Louisville officials and the LMPD to negotiate a consent decree and implement robust reforms to protect the safety and civil rights of the city's residents, Garland also said.The city has reached an agreement in principle to settle the constitutional violations found by federal investigators, Garland added.The investigation began in April 2021 after the LMPD police raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. The Justice Department charged four Louisville officers for their involvement in Taylor's death.

