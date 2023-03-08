https://sputniknews.com/20230308/central-african-womens-association-organizes-event-in-bangui-to-support-russia-ties-1108186515.html

Central African Women's Association Organizes Event in Bangui to Support Russia Ties

The movement of the women's Association of the Central African Republic, "A mama ti Touadera", has organized an event in front of the building of the Russian Embassy in Bangui, in support of friendly relations with Russia.

Central African Republic feminist group "A mama ti Touadera" has organized an event in front of the Russian Embassy in Bangui in support of friendly relations between Russia and the African country.Activists of the organization held a rally in front of the embassy on Wednesday, during which they unfurled banners in support of Russia and handed a letter of gratitude to one of the diplomats.A special "thank you" in the letter was addressed to Russian military specialists who are located in the CAR at the request of the government.Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the CAR, Alexander Bikantov, told Sputnik that today there are 1,890 military instructors from Russia in the country, and the Central African government is interested in increasing their number.Russian presence in the CAR has been growing since 2017, when the Central African Republic's President Faustin Archange Touadera requested Moscow's assistance in the country’s fight against rebel groups during meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and, a year later, with President Vladimir Putin.

