Central African Women's Association Organizes Event in Bangui to Support Russia Ties
Central African Women's Association Organizes Event in Bangui to Support Russia Ties
The movement of the women's Association of the Central African Republic, "A mama ti Touadera", has organized an event in front of the building of the Russian Embassy in Bangui, in support of friendly relations with Russia.
Russian presence in the CAR has been growing since 2017, when the Central African Republic's President Faustin Archange Touadera requested Moscow's assistance in the country's fight against rebel groups during meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and, a year later, with President Vladimir Putin.
Central African Women's Association Organizes Event in Bangui to Support Russia Ties
Muhammad Osman
Writer/Editor
The event coincides with the commemoration of International Women's Day on March 8 and aims to strengthen the relationship between the two nations and promote cultural exchanges, while celebrating the achievements of women in the Central African Republic
Central African Republic feminist group "A mama ti Touadera" has organized an event in front of the Russian Embassy in Bangui in support of friendly relations between Russia and the African country.
Activists of the organization held a rally in front of the embassy on Wednesday, during which they unfurled banners in support of Russia and handed a letter of gratitude to one of the diplomats.
"We, women, mothers and daughters of the Central African Republic, express our gratitude to Russia for supporting the Central African people in difficult times and invaluable assistance in restoring peace and ensuring security in our republic," the letter reads.
A special "thank you" in the letter was addressed to Russian military specialists who are located in the CAR at the request of the government.
"Russian instructors have done a great job in training and educating soldiers of the national army (FACA). Today, thanks to the support of Russian allies, our army is able to protect its citizens, resist terrorist threats and enemies of peace who are trying to encroach on peace in the CAR," the text of the letter reads.
Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the CAR, Alexander Bikantov, told Sputnik that today there are 1,890 military instructors from Russia in the country, and the Central African government is interested in increasing their number.
Russian presence in the CAR has been growing since 2017, when the Central African Republic's President Faustin Archange Touadera requested Moscow's assistance in the country’s fight against rebel groups during meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and, a year later, with President Vladimir Putin.