International
French Unions Protest Against Macron's Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230307/spanish-police-announce-arrest-of-one-of-europes-most-wanted-criminals-1108154604.html
Spanish Police Announce Arrest of One of Europe's Most Wanted Criminals
Spanish Police Announce Arrest of One of Europe's Most Wanted Criminals
The National Police of Spain said on Tuesday that they had arrested one of the Europe's most wanted criminals, who was involved with with tax and criminal offenses in Poland.
2023-03-07T15:56+0000
2023-03-07T15:56+0000
world
spain
crime
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101662/51/1016625102_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_709add30b63b1bab553e8a3950573dbe.jpg
The criminal, detained in the elite resort city of Marbella, has been charged with crimes against public order, forgery of documents, money laundering, tax offenses, and membership in a criminal organization, the statement added. Last year, Poland designated the criminal as one of the three most wanted fugitives at the European level, the police noted.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/ex-ftx-chief-bankman-fried-plans-to-plead-not-guilty-to-fraud-charges-reports-say-1105953983.html
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101662/51/1016625102_0:0:1024:769_1920x0_80_0_0_b6e62afc49fc8540cc3d314adb9583c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
white-collar crimes, tax evasion, money laundering, spanish police, most wanted criminal in europe detained
white-collar crimes, tax evasion, money laundering, spanish police, most wanted criminal in europe detained

Spanish Police Announce Arrest of One of Europe's Most Wanted Criminals

15:56 GMT 07.03.2023
© Flickr / copsadmirer@yahoo.esSpanish police
Spanish police - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2023
© Flickr / copsadmirer@yahoo.es
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The National Police of Spain said on Tuesday that they had arrested one of the Europe's most wanted criminals, who was involved with with tax and criminal offenses in Poland.
"National Police agents have arrested a fugitive wanted by the Polish authorities. He organized and led a criminal group in Poland that was dedicated to committing tax and criminal offenses, and he was considered one of the most important white-collar criminals in this country," the police said in a statement.
The criminal, detained in the elite resort city of Marbella, has been charged with crimes against public order, forgery of documents, money laundering, tax offenses, and membership in a criminal organization, the statement added.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves following his arraignment in New York City on December 22, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
Americas
Ex-FTX Chief Bankman-Fried Plans to Plead Not Guilty to Fraud Charges, Reports Say
31 December 2022, 13:07 GMT
Last year, Poland designated the criminal as one of the three most wanted fugitives at the European level, the police noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала