https://sputniknews.com/20230307/spanish-police-announce-arrest-of-one-of-europes-most-wanted-criminals-1108154604.html
Spanish Police Announce Arrest of One of Europe's Most Wanted Criminals
Spanish Police Announce Arrest of One of Europe's Most Wanted Criminals
The National Police of Spain said on Tuesday that they had arrested one of the Europe's most wanted criminals, who was involved with with tax and criminal offenses in Poland.
2023-03-07T15:56+0000
2023-03-07T15:56+0000
2023-03-07T15:56+0000
world
spain
crime
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101662/51/1016625102_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_709add30b63b1bab553e8a3950573dbe.jpg
The criminal, detained in the elite resort city of Marbella, has been charged with crimes against public order, forgery of documents, money laundering, tax offenses, and membership in a criminal organization, the statement added. Last year, Poland designated the criminal as one of the three most wanted fugitives at the European level, the police noted.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/ex-ftx-chief-bankman-fried-plans-to-plead-not-guilty-to-fraud-charges-reports-say-1105953983.html
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101662/51/1016625102_0:0:1024:769_1920x0_80_0_0_b6e62afc49fc8540cc3d314adb9583c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
white-collar crimes, tax evasion, money laundering, spanish police, most wanted criminal in europe detained
white-collar crimes, tax evasion, money laundering, spanish police, most wanted criminal in europe detained
Spanish Police Announce Arrest of One of Europe's Most Wanted Criminals
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The National Police of Spain said on Tuesday that they had arrested one of the Europe's most wanted criminals, who was involved with with tax and criminal offenses in Poland.
"National Police agents have arrested a fugitive wanted by the Polish authorities. He organized and led a criminal group in Poland that was dedicated to committing tax and criminal offenses, and he was considered one of the most important white-collar criminals in this country," the police said in a statement.
The criminal, detained in the elite resort city of Marbella, has been charged with crimes against public order, forgery of documents, money laundering, tax offenses, and membership in a criminal organization, the statement added.
31 December 2022, 13:07 GMT
Last year, Poland designated the criminal as one of the three most wanted fugitives at the European level, the police noted.