https://sputniknews.com/20230307/riddle-me-this-egyptian-archeologists-unearth-smiling-sphinx-with-roman-emperors-face-1108140410.html
Riddle Me This: Egyptian Archeologists Unearth Smiling Sphinx With Roman Emperor's Face
Riddle Me This: Egyptian Archeologists Unearth Smiling Sphinx With Roman Emperor's Face
The finding is much smaller than the famous Sphinx near the Pyramids of Giza, which is roughly 20m.
2023-03-07T11:39+0000
2023-03-07T11:39+0000
2023-03-07T11:39+0000
science & tech
egypt
history
ancient rome
ancient egypt
sphinx
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107580/31/1075803179_0:14:1601:914_1920x0_80_0_0_3c9af409d55b5d95fd613ed2942453d7.jpg
A team of archeologists in Egypt has discovered a statue of a smiling sphinx with the face of Roman Emperor Claudius, who expanded Pax Romana to Northern Africa during his rule from AD 41 to 54. Researchers from Ain Shams University lead by Mamduh al-Damati - former Egyptian minister of antiquities – described the statue as "beautifully and accurately carved." They also unearthed a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.These artifacts were discovered during archaeological excavations east of the temple complex of Dendera. The nearest of the excavated temples was consecrated to the Goddess Hathor – the patron of the sky and a consort of major Egyptian deity Horus.While historians believe that the sphinx has the face of Emperor Claudius, this fact must be double-checked during further research.A sphinx - a mythic creature with the head of a human, the body of a lion, and the wings of an eagle - is one of the most ancient symbols of Egypt, alongside the pyramids. It is notorious for its riddles, being the epitome of wisdom.Emperor Claudius was a Roman ruler who conquered several new regions and carried out major economic and administrative reforms in Rome.
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/archeologists-uncover-two-giant-sphinxes-built-3300-years-ago-1092457837.html
egypt
ancient rome
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107580/31/1075803179_182:0:1417:926_1920x0_80_0_0_c75bff1a54f4ac3365d2b725f6f96406.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sphinx, ancient egypt, archeology, emperor claudius, smiling sphinx
sphinx, ancient egypt, archeology, emperor claudius, smiling sphinx
Riddle Me This: Egyptian Archeologists Unearth Smiling Sphinx With Roman Emperor's Face
The finding is much smaller than the world-famous Sphinx near the Pyramids of Giza, which is roughly 20m high - but very intriguing due to its unique mix of Roman and Egyptian heritage.
A team of archeologists in Egypt has discovered a statue of a smiling sphinx with the face of Roman Emperor Claudius, who expanded Pax Romana to Northern Africa during his rule from AD 41 to 54.
Researchers from Ain Shams University lead by Mamduh al-Damati - former Egyptian minister of antiquities – described the statue as "beautifully and accurately carved." They also unearthed a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.
These artifacts were discovered during archaeological excavations east of the temple complex of Dendera. The nearest of the excavated temples was consecrated to the Goddess Hathor – the patron of the sky and a consort of major Egyptian deity Horus.
23 January 2022, 00:42 GMT
While historians believe that the sphinx has the face of Emperor Claudius, this fact must be double-checked during further research.
A sphinx - a mythic creature
with the head of a human, the body of a lion, and the wings of an eagle - is one of the most ancient symbols of Egypt, alongside the pyramids. It is notorious for its riddles, being the epitome of wisdom.
Emperor Claudius was a Roman ruler who conquered several new regions and carried out major economic and administrative reforms in Rome.