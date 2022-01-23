Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/archeologists-uncover-two-giant-sphinxes-built-3300-years-ago-1092457837.html
Archeologists Uncover Two Giant Sphinxes Built 3,300 Years Ago
Archeologists Uncover Two Giant Sphinxes Built 3,300 Years Ago
A team of archeologists, while restoring the funerary complex of King Amenhotep III, uncovered two large Sphinxes built around 3,300 years ago. The discovery... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T00:42+0000
2022-01-23T00:42+0000
archeology
ancient egypt
excavation
sphinx
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080041182_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_47ead40441a1b843582e1895072d8761.jpg
The 26-foot-tall limestone statues depict King Amenhotep III as a Sphinx, a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of a human. Amenhotep is depicted with a royal beard and wearing a mongoose headdress and a wide necklace, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.The statues were discovered half-submerged in water by an Egyptian-German team of archeologists. Three granite busts of the goddess of war, Sekhmet, were also discovered. The goddess is often depicted as a lion and is associated with healing. She was believed to lead the pharaohs in warfare, protect them in life, and guide them to the afterlife.The large sphinxes indicate the location of a procession road. After restoration, the sphinxes were found to have the “beloved of the god Amun-Re" written on their chest. Amun-Re was a major god and was worshiped as the creator deity.King Amenhotep III was the ninth pharaoh of the 18th dynasty. His reign lasted close to four decades, beginning around 1390 BC. Amenhotep ruled at the height of ancient Egypt’s international prestige and power. Over 250 statues of him have been identified, the most of any pharaoh.The funerary complex for Amenhotep was built close to the Nile around the ancient Egyptian capitol of Thebes. It was destroyed by a massive earthquake in ancient times. Over the years, the desert covered the remains.The site has been continuously excavated and restored since 1998 by archeological teams under the supervision of Egypt’s tourism ministry.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080041182_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7afa306108bfee7f467a0b99c34f81f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
archeology, ancient egypt, excavation, sphinx

Archeologists Uncover Two Giant Sphinxes Built 3,300 Years Ago

00:42 GMT 23.01.2022
© AP Photo / Nariman El-MoftyThis March 30, 2020 file photo, shows the empty Giza Pyramids and Sphinx complex on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt. In July, fearing further economic fallout, the government reopened much of society and welcomed hundreds of international tourists back to resorts, even as daily reported deaths exceeded 80. Restaurants and cafes are reopening with some continued restrictions, and masks have been mandated in public
This March 30, 2020 file photo, shows the empty Giza Pyramids and Sphinx complex on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt. In July, fearing further economic fallout, the government reopened much of society and welcomed hundreds of international tourists back to resorts, even as daily reported deaths exceeded 80. Restaurants and cafes are reopening with some continued restrictions, and masks have been mandated in public - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© AP Photo / Nariman El-Mofty
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
A team of archeologists, while restoring the funerary complex of King Amenhotep III, uncovered two large Sphinxes built around 3,300 years ago. The discovery was made near the modern-day city of Luxor at the “Temple of Millions of Years.”
The 26-foot-tall limestone statues depict King Amenhotep III as a Sphinx, a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of a human. Amenhotep is depicted with a royal beard and wearing a mongoose headdress and a wide necklace, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
The statues were discovered half-submerged in water by an Egyptian-German team of archeologists. Three granite busts of the goddess of war, Sekhmet, were also discovered. The goddess is often depicted as a lion and is associated with healing. She was believed to lead the pharaohs in warfare, protect them in life, and guide them to the afterlife.
The large sphinxes indicate the location of a procession road. After restoration, the sphinxes were found to have the “beloved of the god Amun-Re" written on their chest. Amun-Re was a major god and was worshiped as the creator deity.
King Amenhotep III was the ninth pharaoh of the 18th dynasty. His reign lasted close to four decades, beginning around 1390 BC. Amenhotep ruled at the height of ancient Egypt’s international prestige and power. Over 250 statues of him have been identified, the most of any pharaoh.
The funerary complex for Amenhotep was built close to the Nile around the ancient Egyptian capitol of Thebes. It was destroyed by a massive earthquake in ancient times. Over the years, the desert covered the remains.
The site has been continuously excavated and restored since 1998 by archeological teams under the supervision of Egypt’s tourism ministry.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese