https://sputniknews.com/20230306/white-house-biden-does-not-regret-endorsing-ford-ev-truck-despite-accusations-of-high-pollution-1108129907.html

White House: Biden ‘Does Not Regret’ Endorsing Ford EV Truck Despite Accusations of High Pollution

White House: Biden ‘Does Not Regret’ Endorsing Ford EV Truck Despite Accusations of High Pollution

US President Joe Biden’s spokesperson put the brakes on an attempt by US media to squeeze out a denunciation of Ford Motor Company’s new electric-powered pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning.

2023-03-06T22:44+0000

2023-03-06T22:44+0000

2023-03-06T22:44+0000

viral

ford motor company

electric vehicles

joe biden

bauxite

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108129760_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5b78e210f85c54864b480ad11cd8482e.jpg

"There was a report last week about how Ford's F-150 Lightning, their electric EV truck, is contributing to high pollution and deforestation in the Amazon,” a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during Monday's press briefing.“Does President Biden regret endorsing that truck back in 2021? And has anyone talked to Ford about how they should source aluminum for the frame from a different mine?”The report referenced was published in US media on Monday and found that the aluminum used in the Lightning’s lightweight frame comes from the Mineração Rio do Norte bauxite mine on the Trombetas River, a tributary of the Amazon in northern Brazil.The report found that the massive strip mine has destroyed water quality nearby, making locals sick and killing the fish. Requests by the mine operator, which is owned by a conglomeration of Brazilian, Australian, and Norwegian interests, to expand its operations have been rejected twice by Brazilian regulators for not sufficiently consulting neighboring communities.Biden visited Ford’s facility in Dearborn, Michigan, when the US automaker launched the Lightning EV truck in May 2021. Video of him test-driving the truck, including testing its acceleration abilities, went viral on social media.“This sucker’s quick,” Biden quipped to reporters from behind the wheel. It has a zero-to-sixty acceleration of just 4.5 seconds, according to the company.Ford’s Lightning recently faced a pause in its production at Dearborn after the massive lithium-ion battery on one of the trucks erupted in flames during a pre-delivery quality check at the facility. The automaker has set the lofty goal of selling 150,000 Lightnings this year - 10 times what it sold last year.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

joe biden, no regrets, ford ev truck, biden administration, high pollution, deforestation, brazil