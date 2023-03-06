https://sputniknews.com/20230306/turkiye-has-many-allies-in-nato-not-reliant-only-on-us-ankara-says-1108082998.html

Turkiye Has Many Allies in NATO, Not Reliant Only on US, Ankara Says

Turkiye Has Many Allies in NATO, Not Reliant Only on US, Ankara Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) Ksenia Shakalova - Turkiye has multiple allies within NATO and does not rely solely on the United States, Cagri Erhan, a member of the Turkish Presidency’s Security and Foreign Policies Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

The official noted that Ankara was cooperating with all NATO members in some capacity, including with Washington. At the same time there have been recent major issues that complicated Turkiye's relations with the US. With regard to Sweden and Finland, whose accession to NATO is still delayed by Turkiye, the Turkish official said it was perfectly in line with NATO protocols where voting is not by majority and "one of the members can block all the process." All NATO allies but Turkiye and Hungary have approved and ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden, which applied shortly after the start of hostilities in Ukraine. Turkiye has been accusing Stockholm and Helsinki of supporting "terrorists," referring to supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. After a controversial Quran-burning incident in Sweden earlier this year, Turkiye asked NATO allies if Finland's application can be approved separately.

