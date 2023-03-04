International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230304/russia-china-to-keep-explaining-danger-of-nato-presence-to-asia-pacific-ambassador-says-1108019530.html
Russia, China to Keep Explaining Danger of NATO Presence to Asia-Pacific, Ambassador Says
Russia, China to Keep Explaining Danger of NATO Presence to Asia-Pacific, Ambassador Says
Russia and China will keep explaining to all Asia-Pacific countries the dangers and threats posed by NATO's presence in the region, and continue to build up military cooperation with partner states
2023-03-04T13:52+0000
2023-03-04T13:52+0000
world
russia
china
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105636/24/1056362465_0:342:3648:2394_1920x0_80_0_0_82aa231c2bf20de4c3f0e0f1b559402d.jpg
"There is a need to explain to all those countries of the region, where Russia has many like-minded people, the dangers and threats posed by NATO's presence in the Asia-Pacific region. We will continue the relevant work together with our Chinese friends," Morgulov told the Chinese broadcaster. Moscow and Beijing must also continue their efforts to preserve the region's post-Cold War security structure, Morgulov said, when asked how the two partner countries could counter NATO's deployment in the Indo-Pacific region. Morgulov also said that the West sought to undermine the existing structure of security and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region by offering instead a new system based on NATO. "I have repeatedly expressed bewilderment why NATO is rushing into the Asia-Pacific region. At the Madrid summit in June last year, the North Atlantic Alliance officially announced that its sphere of responsibility was becoming global at that moment. This raises a lot of questions for us," Morgulov added. The Russian diplomat said in conclusion that he saw no positive aspects of the fact that NATO could appear in the region.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105636/24/1056362465_0:0:3648:2736_1920x0_80_0_0_6f2a9cb90439a80b257395146179856d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia-pacific countries, nato's presence, russia and china
asia-pacific countries, nato's presence, russia and china

Russia, China to Keep Explaining Danger of NATO Presence to Asia-Pacific, Ambassador Says

13:52 GMT 04.03.2023
© US Air Force / Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, flew from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a 10-hour mission, flying in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula, Aug. 7, 2017.
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, flew from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a 10-hour mission, flying in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula, Aug. 7, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2023
© US Air Force /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia and China will keep explaining to all Asia-Pacific countries the dangers and threats posed by NATO's presence in the region, and continue to build up military cooperation with partner states, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov said on Saturday.
"There is a need to explain to all those countries of the region, where Russia has many like-minded people, the dangers and threats posed by NATO's presence in the Asia-Pacific region. We will continue the relevant work together with our Chinese friends," Morgulov told the Chinese broadcaster.
Moscow and Beijing must also continue their efforts to preserve the region's post-Cold War security structure, Morgulov said, when asked how the two partner countries could counter NATO's deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.
"For those who do not understand, we will respond by building up military-technical cooperation with our like-minded states in the region, including China," the ambassador told the broadcaster.
Morgulov also said that the West sought to undermine the existing structure of security and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region by offering instead a new system based on NATO.
"I have repeatedly expressed bewilderment why NATO is rushing into the Asia-Pacific region. At the Madrid summit in June last year, the North Atlantic Alliance officially announced that its sphere of responsibility was becoming global at that moment. This raises a lot of questions for us," Morgulov added.
The Russian diplomat said in conclusion that he saw no positive aspects of the fact that NATO could appear in the region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала