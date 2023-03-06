Over 100 Ugandan Sect Members Flee to Ethiopia to Escape Doomsday, Reports Claim
© AP Photo / SAYYID AZIMSitting on the steps of the church, a Kanungu villager looks at a crucifix which was left behind by a cult member who now lays dead inside in Kanungu, southwestern Uganda Sunday, March 19, 2000, about 220 miles (350 kilometers) southwest from the capital Kampala, where members of a doomsday cult died in a fire.
© AP Photo / SAYYID AZIM
In Uganda, Christianity is the predominant religion with more than 80% of the population following the faith. However, there are several religious sects and cults which operate across the nation and whose activities at times result in people being deceived and misled.
At least one hundred people belonging to a religious sect in the eastern part of Uganda have fled to Ethiopia, media has reported, citing police.
It was stated that the members of the sect called Christ Disciples Church fled to the neighboring country to escape the "end of the world," which they were told would start from their area. The sect's base is located in Obululum village of the Serere District, eastern Uganda.
East Kyoga Police spokesperson Oscar Ageca told reporters that people started disappearing in February 2023. The police opened an investigation, working to find the leaders of the church and "ascertain the exact whereabouts of the missing members."
"We started the investigations after getting information that people were being trafficked to Ethiopia since February and it is going on till today," he said, adding: "The leadership of the church allegedly convinced their members that God had a plan for them to go and spread the gospel in Ethiopia, an idea many seem to have accepted."
The people were reportedly convinced that death was coming to their homeland and the only safe place was Ethiopia.
The members of the sect are reported missing in three districts of Serere, Kumi and Ngora, all located in eastern Uganda.
Police also stated that before disappearing, the members sold off their property such as cattle, land and other household items to raise money for the trip. They were reportedly asked to contribute Shs2 million (about $539) to the church for transport.
It was noted that the police still have little information on the issue and a general inquiry has been opened, while the public has been asked to provide any details that could help in search operations.
It is not the only case of religious cults misguiding its followers in Uganda. In 2000, a cult led by Joseph Kibwetere conducted a massacre of over 700 people. They were members of the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God, a doomsday cult that thought the world would end at the turn of the millennium. They were also convinced to sell their property. After giving the money to the cult leader, they were locked in a church and set on fire.