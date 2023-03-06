https://sputniknews.com/20230306/over-100-ugandan-sect-members-flee-to-ethiopia-to-escape-doomsday-reports-claim-1108094043.html

Over 100 Ugandan Sect Members Flee to Ethiopia to Escape Doomsday, Reports Claim

At least one hundred people belonging to a religious sect in the eastern part of Uganda have fled from their areas to Ethiopia, media has reported, citing police.

At least one hundred people belonging to a religious sect in the eastern part of Uganda have fled to Ethiopia, media has reported, citing police. It was stated that the members of the sect called Christ Disciples Church fled to the neighboring country to escape the "end of the world," which they were told would start from their area. The sect's base is located in Obululum village of the Serere District, eastern Uganda. East Kyoga Police spokesperson Oscar Ageca told reporters that people started disappearing in February 2023. The police opened an investigation, working to find the leaders of the church and "ascertain the exact whereabouts of the missing members."The people were reportedly convinced that death was coming to their homeland and the only safe place was Ethiopia.The members of the sect are reported missing in three districts of Serere, Kumi and Ngora, all located in eastern Uganda. Police also stated that before disappearing, the members sold off their property such as cattle, land and other household items to raise money for the trip. They were reportedly asked to contribute Shs2 million (about $539) to the church for transport. It was noted that the police still have little information on the issue and a general inquiry has been opened, while the public has been asked to provide any details that could help in search operations.It is not the only case of religious cults misguiding its followers in Uganda. In 2000, a cult led by Joseph Kibwetere conducted a massacre of over 700 people. They were members of the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God, a doomsday cult that thought the world would end at the turn of the millennium. They were also convinced to sell their property. After giving the money to the cult leader, they were locked in a church and set on fire.

